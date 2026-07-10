Petitioner calls judges ‘Judicial Servants’, throws papers in court; Supreme Court shows restraint

A complainant was removed from the Supreme Court courtroom after disrupting proceedings by shouting abuses and throwing papers during the hearing of his petition.





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A petitioner was removed from the Supreme Court after he abused Chief Justice of India. Image Credit: @Hellobanker_in/X





A dramatic incident took place in the Supreme Court on Friday when a petitioner-in-person allegedly misbehaved with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, threw papers during the hearing, and disrupted the court proceedings. He was later removed from the courtroom by security officials.

The incident occurred at around 11 am before a partial working day bench comprising justices K V Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe during the hearing of a petition challenging an order passed by the Allahabad High Court.

The petitioner, Prabal Pratap, appeared before the Bench and referred to himself as “the sovereign”. During the hearing, he called the judges “judicial servants” and asked them to direct the registration of an FIR against the ASP, Lucknow, over alleged cybercrime activities.

A man abused Chief Justice of India in Supreme Court and threw papers in Court room. pic.twitter.com/ZNYz1k3B0J — Hellobanker (@Hellobanker_in) July 10, 2026

He said, “Mr judicial servant. I order you to order the registration of an FIR against the ACP Lucknow.” The litigant was wearing a black coat without a lawyer’s band. To this, a visibly surprised Justice Viswanathan asked, “You are ordering me? You are ordering us?”

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“That is all from my side. Everything is on record,” the litigant said and hurled an unparliamentary abuse before allegedly throwing his case papers into the air. He further began abusing the Chief Justice of India and threw papers into the air, disrupting the hearing.

Security officials immediately stepped in and removed him from the courtroom. He was then taken to the DSP’s office within the court premises, where he remained for some time.

Action declined by the Supreme Court

Although the petitioner disrupted the proceedings, the Bench decided not to pursue contempt action or impose any further legal measures against him.

Justice Viswanathan, while delivering the order, said the court would not take any action against the petitioner. After reviewing the case records, the Bench found no reason to overturn the previous order and dismissed the Special Leave Petition.

The judge later said that the petitioner seemed deeply troubled and that his behaviour was a result of frustration, adding that the court sympathised with him. Separately, the Supreme Court Arguing Counsel Association approached Chief Justice Surya Kant and demanded strict action against those who created the disturbance.

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The association has sought quick intervention from the authorities, claiming that some YouTube channels, social media pages, and “self-styled journalists” are selectively circulating courtroom clips, which could weaken people’s confidence in the judiciary.

The association has urged authorities to take strong steps to preserve the dignity, autonomy, and reputation of the institution.