Rajpal Yadav faces three-month jail in cheque bounce case as Delhi High Court upholds conviction





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Rajpal Yadav gets three-month jail term (PC: Twitter)





The Delhi High Court has upheld actor Rajpal Yadav‘s conviction in multiple cheque bounce cases, bringing an end to his legal challenge. While confirming the earlier verdict, the court sentenced him to three months of simple imprisonment in each of the seven cases. However, all the sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will serve them simultaneously. According to LiveLaw, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma also directed Yadav to pay Rs 1.05 crore to the complainant in each of the seven cases. Apart from this, he has been ordered to pay an additional Rs 1.04 lakh and Rs 75,000 to the complainant, along with Rs 25,000 to the State. The court noted that despite several opportunities, the actor failed to fulfil his repeated assurances to resolve the matter.

Note: This is a developing story, and further details will be added.