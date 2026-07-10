BIG trouble for Gautam Gambhir and Team India coaches in middle of England series, BCCI are set to take…

Team India have lost back-to-back T20I series against Ireland and England after their nine-wicket loss in 4th game in Bristol on Thursday.





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BCCI is set to review performance of Gautam Gambhir and rest of Team India coaching staff. (Photo: IANS)





IND vs ENG 2026: T20 World Cup champions Team India have been going through a horror run since last month in T20I cricket. They have gone through 6 matches now without posting a win in the format new skipper Shreyas Iyer. Team India lost to minnows Ireland 2-0 last month and have also the five-match series against England with the hosts taking an unassailable 3-0 lead with one match remaining after their nine-wicket win in the 4th T20I match on Thursday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are not ready to take this slide in Team India fortunes lightly and are set to call for a review meeting after India’s tour of England ends next week. After the fifth and final T20I match on Saturday, Team India will take on England in a three-match ODI series ending on July 19.

According to ANI news agency, a BCCI source has reveal that the board are set to assess the performances of both the players and the coaching staff. Head coach Gautam Gambhir will also be under the scanner although his contract runs till 2027. But even his position is set to be under threat.

The conversation between coach Gautam Gambhir and Captain Iyer after every Match pic.twitter.com/iryRGpB41J — RISHABH17FAN (@ARJUNkaPANT) July 9, 2026

The BCCI have already decided to give Gambhir a break from the three-match T20I series vs Zimbabwe which will begin on July 23. In place of Gambhir, former India batter and head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) VVS Laxman is going to be travelling as the head coach. Laxman is also expected to travel to Japan for the cricket tournament at the Asian Games 2026.

Apart from Gambhir, performance of other Indian coaches like Ryan ten Doeschate, Sitanshu Kotak, Sairaj Bahutule and Morne Morkel is also going to be analysed. Ten Doeschate came out on Thursday evening and defended Team India after their nine-wicket loss to England in Bristol.

“We have spoken so much about adaptability, it’s easy to say we need to adapt, it’s easy to say but really it’s a point now where we need to understand the process, what is needed to make those adaptations,” Ten Doeschate said at the post-match press conference on Thursday.

“Psychologically and mentally the challenge for the group is to accept the fact that we are underachieving in foreign conditions and tell the players look there is a big prize two years down the line in Australia,” the former Netherlands all-rounder added.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder also said that the Indian team would have ideally liked a longer preparation time for series in England. “Ideally you want to prepare longer for a series but again we came from a series in India. I think I mentioned in the past about balancing freshness and being fair on the players as well, make sure they get to spend a little bit of time at home after World Cup, IPL and then the Afghan series and then we coming here and get four, five days practice is not ideal but one of the takeways from what you seen so far is preparation for different conditions is really important.

“Mentally you have to be prepared to make that shift, ideally you have to identify things that work in one area don’t necessarily work elsewhere. You need to be open to make those changes a lot quicker than we have done in the last 2-3 weeks,” Ten Doeschate added.

India have now lost back-to-back T20I series for the first time since 2019, when they had lost to New Zealand and Australia.