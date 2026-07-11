India vs England, 5th T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi DROPPED after poor run in his first 3 international outings, replaced by…

After getting a run of 3 games, including his senior national T20I debut, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been dropped for the series concluding 5th T20I against England in Southampton





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India’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the third T20 International between India and England during the India tour of England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (Photo: IANS)





Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been dropped from the Indian playing XI for the series concluding 5th T20I against England at the Ageas Bowl Stadium in Southampton. The teenage batting sensation, who was handed his senior national debut in the 3rd match at Manchester, had an ordinary run of 3 matches where he could not even score 15 runs in an innings.

When Sooryavanshi was integrated into the playing XI for the 3rd T20I, the 15-year-old was expected to continue firing on all cylinders like he did for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2026 and for the Indian youth teams. However, the international arena proved difficult for him as he scored 14, 13 and 15 respectively.

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