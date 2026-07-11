Living on rent? Your landlord cannot do whatever they want; Know these 5 rights every tenant has

Frequent eviction threats from landlords can be stressful, but tenants have legal protections. Under rental rules, landlords cannot remove tenants without following the proper process. Here are five important tenant rights that can protect you from common issues.





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A landlord cannot give eviction notice as the tenant has some rules as well. AI-generated image





For people looking for rental homes in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Noida, finding a house is just half the challenge. The real test begins when landlords bring in their own terms, from limiting visitors and setting curfew-like rules to announcing sudden rent hikes. Tenants living in rented homes will likely relate to these experiences.

Many tenants may not know that rental laws provide them with several important rights. According to legal experts, landlords cannot act as they wish, and renters have protections under the law.

Let’s take a look at five key rights every tenant should be aware of.

Without a rent agreement, everything is useless

Special emphasis is laid on a rental agreement and it is advisable to not move into a home without a rental agreement. Make sure the rental agreement clearly outlines the rent, security deposit, and the tenancy period. An 11-month agreement offers legal protection to both parties and can be crucial if a disagreement with the landlord occurs.

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Rent cannot be increased whenever it suits the landlord

Landlords often ask tenants to pay higher rent during the middle of the year, but they cannot do so arbitrarily. Under rental rules, rent cannot be increased while the agreement is still valid, and a three-month written notice is required before any hike.

Tenants consent is required for entry into the house

A landlord cannot simply enter your rented apartment without your consent. The law protects a tenant’s right to privacy, and landlords are required to give at least 24 hours’ prior notice before any visit or repair work.

Accounting for security deposit

Disputes often arise over security money when vacating a house. Experts state that for residential homes, landlords can only take a maximum of two months’ rent as advance or security. And, of course, it’s important to note that this amount must be returned immediately after vacating, without any damage.

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Electricity and water connections will not be cut

A frequent problem faced by tenants is landlords disconnecting electricity or water connections during disputes or when rent payments are delayed. Experts say such actions are illegal, and tenants have the right to seek help from the Rent Authority or the court. The landlord may also be fined for cutting off essential services.