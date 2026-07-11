A 35-year-old man has allegedly killed his wife and children before murdering the teen girl who accused him of sexual harassment.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/love-marriage-gruesome-killing-wife-children-minor-girl-terrifying-tale-35-year-old-killer-rajkumar-who-out-bail-after-arrested-pocso-crime-news-ranga-reddy-8470998/ Copy









Love marriage, gruesome killing of wife, children, minor girl: Terrifying tale of 35-year-old killer who was out on bail after being arrested under POCSO





On Bail, Telangana Man Killed Wife, Children, Teen: A shocking and gruesome crime has surfaced from Telangana, where a 35-year-old man, who was out on bail, has allegedly murdered his wife and his minor children before killing the 17-year-old girl who accused him of sexual harassment. According to the police, the accused, identified as Rajkumar, first went to his wife’s home in Shabad on Friday night and brutally killed his 30-year-old wife, Parvathi Saritha, and their two minor sons. The children were aged between 1 and 4 years old.

A Fatal Revenge: Targetting Minor Who Exposed Him Under POCSO Act

After slaughtering his wife and kids, Rajkumar travelled to a 17-year-old girl’s residence, forced her into a car and took her to a deserted location. He then he brutally killed the minor in order to take revenge. The minor had lodged a complaint against Rajkumar under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on May 16.