FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe continues to lead with Lionel Messi at 2nd

The race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot has turned into an epic battle as the tournament moves past the quarter-final stage. The charts are currently locked in a fierce tie at the summit, setting up one of the most exciting individual goalscoring contests in recent tournament history.

France’s superstar captain Kylian Mbappe officially joined Lionel Messi at the top of the leaderboard after scoring a lethal 59th-minute goal against Morocco in the quarter-finals. The strike took Mbappe’s tally for this edition to 8 goals, matching his phenomenal total from the 2022 tournament.

It also marked his 20th career World Cup goal, pulling him level with Messi as the only modern players to cross that legendary milestone. While Messi took 30 matches to hit that mark, the 27-year-old Frenchman achieved it in just 20 games.

Messi had previously taken the outright lead after scoring a decisive eighth goal in a dramatic 3-2 Round of 16 comeback against Egypt. The Argentine icon has broken multiple scoring records in North America, including overtaking Miroslav Klose as the tournament’s all-time top scorer.

Hot on their heels is Norway’s Erling Haaland, who sits just one goal behind with seven strikes. Haaland made a spectacular impact in his debut World Cup campaign, netting doubles against Iraq and Senegal before his national team’s inspirational run was finally ended by England in the quarter-finals.

England’s Harry Kane remains in outer contention with six goals, followed by France’s Ousmane Dembele on five. With both France and Argentina advancing deeper into the tournament, the ultimate goalscoring prize will likely be decided in the final matches. Tie-breakers will rely on assists and goals-per-minute ratios if players finish level.

Golden Boot updated table

Rank Player Country Goals Assists 1 Kylian Mbappe France 8 3 2 Lionel Messi Argentina 8 1 3 Erling Haaland Norway 7 0 4 Harry Kane England 6 1 5 Ousmane Dembele France 5 2

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will also be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.