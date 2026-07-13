After days of heavy monsoon rains that caused widespread chaos, Mumbai is now experiencing a dry spell with rising temperatures.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/mumbai-weather-july-13-will-rains-return-or-will-the-city-swelter-check-imd-forecast-for-thane-palghar-raigad-waterlogging-potholes-8472788/ Copy









Mumbai Weather July 13: Will rains return or will the city swelter? Check IMD forecast for Thane, Palghar, Raigad | Image: ANI





Mumbai Weather Update: Mumbai city, which faced severe waterlogging, flooded streets and the uprooting of trees triggered by torrential rains, is now reeling under a dry weather spell and soaring temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted no rain over the Maximum City and the Konkan region this week. The week-long dry spell has been predicted in the absence of an active system such as a cyclonic circulation.