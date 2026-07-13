The Times of Bengal

Mumbai Weather July 13: Will rains return or will the city swelter? Check IMD forecast for Thane, Palghar, Raigad

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After days of heavy monsoon rains that caused widespread chaos, Mumbai is now experiencing a dry spell with rising temperatures.






mumbai rain

Mumbai Weather July 13: Will rains return or will the city swelter? Check IMD forecast for Thane, Palghar, Raigad | Image: ANI


Mumbai Weather Update: Mumbai city, which faced severe waterlogging, flooded streets and the uprooting of trees triggered by torrential rains, is now reeling under a dry weather spell and soaring temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted no rain over the Maximum City and the Konkan region this week. The week-long dry spell has been predicted in the absence of an active system such as a cyclonic circulation.


Read more:
Maharashtra Weather Update: Rains likely in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nagpur today, IMD issues statement



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