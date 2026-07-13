FIFA World Cup 2026: Top 5 memorable clashes between France and Spain ahead of their much-anticipated semi-final

The best part of the World Cup is finally here. We are down to the semi-finals, and only four of the world’s biggest teams are left standing.

While France and Spain play each other in Dallas, the other side of the tournament features a massive, historic battle between Argentina and England in Atlanta. With only the top heavyweights left in the tournament, the stakes are higher than ever. Before France and Spain kick off on Tuesday, here is a look back at five classic matches from their famous rivalry.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: VAR statistical data shows Argentina the 2nd most favoured side, Check details

1. Euro 1984 Final: France 2-0 Spain

The first competitive meeting between these neighbors took place in Paris. Inspired by Michel Platini, France secured their first major international trophy. The deadlock was broken just before the hour mark when Platini’s free-kick slipped right through the hands of Spanish goalkeeper Luis Arconada. Bruno Bellone added a late second goal to seal the historic win.

2. 2006 World Cup Round of 16: Spain 1-3 France

Prior to 2026, this stood as their only meeting on the World Cup stage. A flying Spanish side took an early lead through a David Villa penalty. However, veteran French resilience turned the game around. Franck Ribery equalized before halftime, and late goals from Patrick Vieira and Zinedine Zidane completed an emotional comeback victory for France.

3. 2021 UEFA Nations League Final: Spain 1-2 France

Faced with a pandemic-restricted crowd in Milan, Spain took the lead in the second half through Mikel Oyarzabal. France responded almost instantly when Karim Benzema scored a spectacular curled equalizer. Kylian Mbappé then slotted home the controversial winning goal to deliver the trophy for Didier Deschamps’ men.

4. Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Spain 2-1 France

France opened the scoring early in Munich through a Randal Kolo Muani header. However, the night belonged to a 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, who leveled the score with a stunning long-range strike into the top corner. Dani Olmo scored the winner just minutes later, sending Spain to the final where they lifted the European crown.

5. 2025 UEFA Nations League Semi-Final: Spain 5-4 France

Their most recent meeting before this World Cup was a high-scoring epic in Stuttgart. Spain raced into a commanding 4-0 lead early in the second half. Despite a furious late rally from France featuring strikes by Kylian Mbappe, Rayan Cherki, and Randal Kolo Muani, Spain hung on in a nine-goal thriller.