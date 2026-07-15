Bengaluru Witnesses a Grand Symphony of Rhythm, Music and Tradition at Sangamam Thaala Utsav 2026

The second edition of Sangamam Thaala Utsav 2026, a two-day cultural festival celebrating India’s diverse traditions of rhythm, music, dance and performing arts, concluded on a high note at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts (PCPA), Bengaluru, attracting over 4,500 attendees across two days. The festival was inaugurated by renowned playback singer and actress Vasundhara Das in the presence of Mrs. Kumari Shibulal, Founder – SFPI, Mr. S. D. Shibulal, Co-founder – SFPI and Co-founder and former CEO of Infosys, and Manjula Senthil, Program Director – Sangamam.

Sangamam Thaala Utsav 26

Organised by the Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI) through its cultural platform Sangamam, the festival, held on 11th and 12th July 2026, brought together 161 artists from across the country, offering audiences an immersive experience of India’s classical, folk and contemporary art forms through performances, workshops, exhibitions and interactive cultural experiences. Designed as a platform to preserve, promote and celebrate India’s artistic heritage, Sangamam Thaala Utsav featured an engaging line-up comprising four ticketed performances, two masterclasses, six interactive workshops, seven pop-up performances, 10 art stalls, curated food stalls, a puppet installation and an interactive digital art experience. Three headline performances featuring Siddharth Belmannu, Laya Lavanya and Thaikkudam Bridge were completely sold out, reflecting the growing interest among audiences for immersive cultural experiences.

Speaking on the successful conclusion of the festival, Mrs. Kumari Shibulal, Founder – SFPI, said, “It is immensely gratifying to see Sangamam Thaala Utsav grow into a vibrant platform that celebrates India’s artistic diversity while bringing together artists, audiences and cultural enthusiasts from across the country. Our vision has always been to preserve and promote India’s rich artistic traditions and create meaningful opportunities for future generations to experience them. The overwhelming response this year encourages us to continue strengthening this cultural movement.”

Manjula Senthil, Program Director – Sangamam, added, “The response to every performance, workshop and masterclass has been extremely encouraging. It was wonderful to see audiences actively engage with artists, explore different art forms and experience Indian culture in an interactive manner. We are delighted that visitors have expressed a strong desire for many more such festivals, and we look forward to returning with an even bigger edition next year.”

The festival drew participants from not only Bengaluru but also from several cities across India and even overseas, including Singapore. Artists too, came from different regions of the country, including rural areas, reinforcing Sangamam’s vision of making traditional arts accessible to wider audiences. Adding to the festive spirit, Sangamam organised three lucky draws during each of its four ticketed performances, with prizes including a Meal for Two at Simmer by Lilac, Bengaluru, two-night stays at Rae by Tamara Guruvayur or Kumbakonam, and a Grand Prize of a two-night luxury stay at Tamara Kodaikanal or Tamara Coorg.

Building on the success of this year’s festival, Sangamam announced that the third edition of Sangamam Thaala Utsav will be held on July 10 and 11, 2027, at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts (PCPA), Bengaluru.

About Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI)

The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI), founded by Mrs. Kumari Shibulal and Mr. S.D. Shibulal has been transforming lives for over 25 years through programs in education, healthcare, organic farming, and the arts. SFPI’s cultural platform Sangamam celebrates India’s artistic diversity and supports sustainable creative ecosystems.

About Sangamam

Founded by Mrs. Kumari Shibulal and Mr. S. D. Shibulal, Sangamam is the cultural platform of the Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI). The initiative is committed to preserving, promoting and celebrating India’s rich artistic heritage while creating meaningful opportunities for artists, artisans and audiences to connect through culture.

Learn more at: www.sfpi.org | www.sangamamindia.org.