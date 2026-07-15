MAHE and Dhruva Space to Co-Develop ASCENT, Powering India's Next Generation of Space Technologies, Research and Talent

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, and Dhruva Space have entered into a strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to co-develop ASCENT (Advanced Space Capability, Engineering & New-space Technologies) Centre at the MAHE Manipal campus.



MAHE and Dhruva Space have entered into a strategic partnership



ASCENT will advance Space systems engineering, applied research, mission development, and technology qualifications by bringing academia and industry together to develop, validate, and translate next-generation Space technologies into operational applications. The Centre will also feature dedicated infrastructure for spacecraft development, integration, testing, and qualification, including a Class 10,000 cleanroom, a Helmholtz cage, and an air-bearing table for spacecraft dynamics and control validation.

The Centre, expected to be inaugurated in late 2026, will enable student-led satellite and hosted payload missions, providing students with an end-to-end experience in spacecraft design, integration, testing, launch preparation, and on-orbit operations. By combining academic learning with real-world engineering programmes, it will cultivate mission-ready expertise while supporting the development of technologies with commercial and national relevance.

Beyond student-led missions, ASCENT will support programmes across emerging Space domains while providing an environment for prototype development, technology demonstration, and the transition of innovations into ecosystem-ready Space applications. Core research and engineering areas at ASCENT will focus on advanced Space systems engineering and mission operations, autonomous and intelligent spacecraft technologies, Space sustainability and Awareness solutions, and emerging applications such as Space-based IoT and Microgravity research. ASCENT envisions the development and operation of at least 3 1U–6U CubeSat missions by 2028, followed by the deployment of a swarm constellation of femto satellites, a fully operational Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Centre, and indigenous bus designs, payloads, and modular satellite platforms by 2030. Looking further ahead, the Centre aims to undertake at least one interplanetary technology demonstration mission by 2035, contributing to the advancement of deep-space exploration and next-generation Space technologies.

As India’s commercial Space ecosystem continues to expand, rapid technological advancement and growing demand for skilled talent are creating a need for environments where research can be translated into flight-ready technologies and operational capabilities. ASCENT has been established to bridge this gap by bringing together academic research, industrial expertise, and hands-on engineering within a single collaborative platform.



Dr Sharath K. Rao, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, said, “The Space sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation, opening new opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and talent development. As institutions of learning and research, universities have a vital responsibility to help shape this future. ASCENT represents our commitment to nurturing talent, advancing knowledge, and contributing to India’s growing space ecosystem.”



“Through our partnership with Dhruva Space, our students will have the unique opportunity to work on real satellite missions, gain hands-on experience with industry-grade infrastructure and learn by solving real engineering challenges. These are experiences that go far beyond the classroom. At MAHE, we believe the best way to prepare students is by giving them opportunities to build, test and innovate in real-world environments. ASCENT is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry expectations, ensuring our graduates are not just qualified, but confident and ready to contribute to India’s growing space ecosystem,” he added.



Prof. Chandrakala C.B., In-Charge Director, Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Manipal, said, “ASCENT represents a significant step in our commitment to advancing multidisciplinary research and innovation in space science and technology. Through this industry–academia collaboration, we aim to create an ecosystem that empowers students, researchers, and industry partners to develop technologies that will contribute to India’s growing space sector.”



Dr Balbir Singh, Coordinator, MIT Space Programs, said, “ASCENT is envisioned to become a multidisciplinary centre that will enable advanced research and hands-on learning across the entire space mission lifecycle. Its planned capabilities include advanced space systems engineering and mission operations, student-led satellite and hosted payload missions, and research in solar sails and deployable space systems. The center will also drive innovation in autonomous swarm technologies, ground segment technologies, and Space Internet of Things, while integrating Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for intelligent autonomous space operations.”



Through microgravity research partnerships, industry-integrated programs, and collaborations across academia, government, and industry, ASCENT aims to strengthen India’s emerging NewSpace ecosystem.



Krishna Teja Penamakuru, Chief Operations Officer & Co-founder, Dhruva Space, said, “India’s Space sector is marked by industrialisation, commercialisation, and the rapid expansion of indigenous capabilities. As the ecosystem evolves, the need extends beyond technology alone to the research infrastructure, talent, and industry-academia partnerships that will sustain long-term growth. Through ASCENT, we are establishing a CoE where ideas can mature from research to mission-ready solutions in close collaboration with industry. By bringing together students, researchers, faculty, and practising engineers, we are creating an environment where academic excellence is informed by real-world mission requirements, while industry benefits from innovative research and fresh perspectives.”

By combining MAHE’s multidisciplinary academic strengths with Dhruva Space’s end-to-end Space engineering expertise, ASCENT establishes a long-term foundation for advancing indigenous Space technologies while accelerating the transition from research to operational missions. The Centre will strengthen India’s commercial Space ecosystem by developing mission-ready talent, enabling collaborative R&D, and creating a scalable model for industry-academia collaboration that supports the country’s long-term technological competitiveness.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national and multinational corporations seeking top talent.

About Dhruva Space

Dhruva Space Private Limited is a full-stack Space Engineering solutions provider based in Hyderabad, India. The company is active across Space, Launch, and Ground segments and supports Civilian and Defence clients worldwide.



Dhruva Space offers Satellite/s coupled with Earth Station/s and Launch Service/s as an integrated solution or individually as technology solutions to power Space-based applications on Earth and beyond.