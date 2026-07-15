FIFA World Cup 2026: Finale half-time set to be extended to 25 minutes for star-studded concert

FIFA is all set to break away from the traditional half-time rule for the upcoming 2026 World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium in New York. The governing body has confirmed that the half-time interval for the finale on Monday, July 20 will be extended to between 20 and 25 minutes, moving away from the usual 15 minutes break.

The extension is designed to accommodate a massive, Super Bowl-style musical half-time show featuring global artists like Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber among others. While entertainment acts are common before kick-off or during closing ceremonies, a full-scale concert production right on the pitch during the break is unprecedented for a FIFA World Cup final.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Tom Cruise, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Williams to headline, all you need to know, TV Timing, live streaming details

The decision is part of a broader push by FIFA under President Gianni Infantino to maximize commercial revenue and appeal to new audiences, particularly within the lucrative North American sports market.

However, the move has already sparked widespread debate within the global football community. Many traditional fans and pundits argue that extending the break dilutes the sporting integrity of the match. There are also concerns regarding player welfare as sports scientists point out that a 25-minute stoppage could cause players to cool down significantly, increasing the risk of muscle injuries when the 2nd half begins.

Despite the backlash, FIFA is committed to the entertainment-first strategy, leaning heavily into the American model of sports production. Along with the extended half-time, tournament organizers are also looking to lock in permanent water breaks for matches under extreme summer conditions.

Who are going to perform in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final half-time show?

The headline performers will be Madonna, Shakira and BTS with Justin Bieber joining the star-studded lineup. The show will also feature Afrobeat star Burna Boy, renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus and Coldplay. Chris Martin is serving as the curator of the performance.

As for the closing ceremony, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise will make a special appearance, while Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and YouTube sensation IShowSpeed will also perform. Jennifer Hudson will sing the United States national anthem before kick-off.