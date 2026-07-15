Gullak 5 Siddhaarth Mishra on being stereotyped in anti-hero roles: Still waiting for that breakthrough role Exclusive

While Siddhaarth Mishra continues to impress audiences with layered grey characters, the actor is hopeful that his breakthrough role will eventually open doors to more diverse opportunities and allow him to showcase his full range as a performer. Check his exclusive interview with india.com.





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TVF’s Gullak season 5 has won praise for its relatable storytelling and memorable characters. One of the standout performances this season comes from actor Siddhaarth Mishra, who plays Dr. Prithvi Datta. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, the actor opened up about being typecast in alpha and anti-hero roles, the challenges of breaking out of that image, and why he is still waiting for his breakthrough role.

Siddhaarth, who made his acting debut with Pitchers Season 2 and later appeared in Half CA and Industry, admitted that most of the characters he has played so far have belonged to a similar space. “Right now it’s in that space that, you know, right from The Pitchers to even when I did, you know, I mean a cameo sort of a role in Half CA where I played the boss, to another show which I did with TV, which was called Industry. So all my characters until now have been a little alpha, a little anti-hero, a little in the grey space. So until now it’s pretty much in the same zone”, Siddhaarth Mishra told us.

The actor acknowledged that the industry often boxes actors into similar roles once they become associated with a certain image. “So unfortunately I’m not able to break it until now rather, people who are kind of giving me offers, unfortunately that’s a big part and a big facet of the industry that they tend to box you. But it’s okay. I mean, until now it’s not that I’m getting a lot of choices because right now I’m still waiting for that breakthrough role because once you get that breakthrough role, then you get into a position of choosing. But right now there are these roles are choosing me. So I’m still very grateful”, said Mishra.

Siddhaarth Mishra on being stereotyped

Despite the stereotyping, Siddhaarth said he prefers to look at it positively and tries to bring something new to every performance. The actor said, “But yeah, there is a certain amount of stereotyping which is happening. But it’s okay. I think the more you play a certain stereotype, you kind of make that your own zone. So I’m trying to view it in a positive light. And within that gamut of being stereotyped in that alpha zone, if I can, you know, just differ from what I have played the last time and just add a little more extra pertaining to the writing, I’m happy.”

Mishra also shared that he hopes to explore different genres in the future, including comedy and positive characters. “And yes, of course, I mean, I would say I would want to do other roles, a comic role or a positive role because I think that’s the hallmark of a true actor if you’re able to just do it all”, he concluded.