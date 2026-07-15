Kolkata Rathyatra 2026 happening now

“May the 55th Kolkata Rath Yatra bring the message of joy, compassion, and peace to every heart.”

Theme: “The Land of India — The Heritage of Temple Culture”

In today’s world marked by unrest and uncertainty, the core message of the 55th Kolkata Rath Yatra is a heartfelt prayer that every heart may be filled with joy, fulfillment, brotherhood, and the light of peace. Organized by ISKCON Kolkata, this historic festival carries the chariot forward with prayers for the welfare of the entire world, human prosperity, harmony, peace, and happiness.

With the divine blessings of Lord Shri Shri Jagannath, Lord Baladeva, and Devi Subhadra, this Rath Yatra transcends all barriers of caste, creed, religion, and language, inviting humanity to come together in a grand celebration of unity and universal brotherhood.

Kolkata Rath Yatra — India’s Land of Temple Culture and Heritage

The Kolkata Rath Yatra is a vibrant expression of India’s timeless spiritual heritage, where the sacred tradition of temple culture comes alive on the streets. This festival embodies India’s eternal values of devotion, service, unity, compassion, and cultural harmony, presenting a unique example to the world.

The Rath Yatra carries the blessings of Lord Shri Shri Jagannath beyond the boundaries of the temple and reaches people from all walks of life. It warmly invites everyone to become a part of India’s living spiritual culture, human values, and devotional way of life.

Through beautifully decorated chariots, Harinam Sankirtan, devotional music, captivating cultural performances, and the distribution of Mahaprasad, the Kolkata Rath Yatra presents India before the world as the land of temples, a source of eternal wisdom, and a shining symbol of universal love, peace, harmony, and human values.

Today, the world is witnessing an atmosphere of instability, conflict, and uncertainty. The fear of a possible Third World War appears to be looming over humanity. At such a time, ISKCON Kolkata brings a timeless message of peace, harmony, hope, and human unity.

ISKCON Kolkata is organizing the historic 55th Annual Kolkata Rath Yatra. This is not merely a religious festival; it is a sincere call to the global community for peace, goodwill, and unity.

Last year, the streets of Kolkata witnessed a rare and deeply touching moment. In front of Lord Shri Shri Jagannath’s chariot, devotees from Russia and Ukraine came together, dancing and participating in kirtan side by side. The coming together of people from two war-affected nations reaffirmed the truth that before Lord Jagannath, all divisions of nationality, borders, and differences disappear; we are all members of one global family.

Another special attraction of last year’s Rath Yatra was the replacement of the chariot wheels. After many years of service, the famous Boeing 747 aircraft wheels were replaced with Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft wheels. The same wheels that were designed to withstand the most challenging situations in the skies were now carrying the chariot of Lord Jagannath — a unique symbol of dedicating the power of war to the service of peace.

This year, our appeal is even deeper. No matter how restless the human mind may become, and regardless of the darkness of despair, division, and uncertainty surrounding the world, the prayers of the Rath Yatra, the chanting of the holy name, and the mercy of Lord Jagannath may fill every heart with peace, tranquility, harmony, and joy.

Today, the Kolkata Rath Yatra is not merely a festival of Kolkata; it has become a global celebration whose spiritual vibrations travel from Kolkata to the hearts of people across the world.

Special Attraction

One of the major highlights of this year’s 55th Kolkata Rath Yatra will be the gracious presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Shubhendu Adhikari. He will inaugurate the Rath Yatra Mahotsav of Lord Shri Shri Jagannath.

Following the traditional Indian custom, he will participate in the symbolic “Chera Pahara” (sweeping of the chariot path) seva by cleaning the path in front of the Lord’s chariot with a golden broom. Thereafter, the 55th Kolkata Rath Yatra will be officially inaugurated with him pulling the first rope of the chariot.

With the presence of countless devotees, distinguished citizens, and visitors from India and abroad, Kolkata will once again resonate with the divine message of Lord Shri Shri Jagannath — a message of compassion, peace, and the welfare of all humanity.

Today, Rath Yatra is celebrated in more than 150 countries and over 4,000 locations worldwide, made possible through the tireless efforts of ISKCON’s Founder-Acharya, His Divine Grace A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada. During his childhood, witnessing the Rath Yatra in Kolkata’s Burrabazar inspired in him the dream of taking this divine festival across the world.

On 9 July 1967, the first-ever international Rath Yatra was organized in San Francisco, USA. His vision was that the chariot of Lord Jagannath would travel through every city of the world, bringing people together in the bonds of devotion and peace.

The Kolkata Rath Yatra, considered the largest after Puri, attracts nearly 2 million people every year, transforming the entire city into a vibrant celebration filled with devotion, joy, and festivity.

ISKCON Kolkata 55th Rath Yatra and Ulta Rath Procession

Schedule and Route

Sri Sri Jagannath Dev Rath Yatra

Date: Thursday, 16 July 2026

Inauguration Time: From 12:00 PM onwards

Starting Point: ISKCON Kolkata Temple, 3G, Albert Road, Kolkata

Route:

ISKCON Kolkata Temple → Hungerford Street → A.J.C. Bose Road → Sarat Bose Road → Hazra Road → Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (S.P. Mukherjee) Road → Exide Crossing → Jawaharlal Nehru (J.L. Nehru) Road → Outram Road → Brigade Parade Ground

Ulta Rath (Bahuda Yatra)

Date: Friday, 24 July 2026

Time: From 12:00 PM onwards

Starting Point: Brigade Parade Ground (Outram Road, near Park Street Metro Station)

Route:

Brigade Parade Ground → Outram Road → Jawaharlal Nehru (J.L. Nehru) Road → Esplanade Crossing → A.J.C. Bose Road → Moulali Crossing → Philips Crossing → Ananda Palit Road → Park Circus Seven Point Crossing → Syed Amir Ali Avenue → Hungerford Street → ISKCON Kolkata Temple

Special Features of the Rath Yatra

Where Tradition Meets Modern Technology

One of the unique features of the ISKCON Kolkata Rath Yatra is the harmonious combination of centuries-old traditions with modern engineering technology. All three chariots have been constructed while preserving traditional designs and incorporating modern engineering techniques to ensure a safe and smooth procession through the busy streets of Kolkata.

Chariot of Sri Sri Jagannath Dev

Height: 38 feet

Equipped with a foldable canopy to facilitate movement through Kolkata’s narrow and crowded roads.

Last year, the chariot was fitted with powerful Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft wheels, replacing the historic Boeing 747 aircraft wheels that had been used since 1977.

Chariot of Sri Sri Subhadra Devi

The smallest among the three chariots.

Constructed with a foldable design and strong iron wheels for durability and stability.

Chariot of Sri Sri Balaram Ji

Height: 36 feet

Four strong iron wheels, each approximately 4.5 feet in diameter, provide enhanced stability and strength.

In front of the chariots, skilled South Indian artists will create magnificent Rangoli designs using natural-colored powders. Internationally renowned Sankirtan artists, accompanied by dozens of mridangas and kartals, will fill the streets with the divine sound of kirtan.

With children’s tableaux, Prasadam distribution buses, and the joyful presence of millions of devotees, Kolkata will transform into a grand spiritual festival.

Jagannath Mahamela at Brigade Parade Ground

17 July (Friday) to 23 July (Thursday), 2026

A grand Sri Sri Jagannath Mahamela will be organized at Brigade Parade Ground, located opposite Park Street Metro Station, Kolkata.

One of the major attractions of this year’s Mahamela will be a beautiful replica of the Gundicha Temple, designed in the architectural style inspired by the famous Sri Balaji Temple of Tirupati. This artistic and spiritual structure will provide visitors with a unique experience and become one of the main highlights of the Mahamela.

During this seven-day Mahamela, Lord Sri Sri Jagannath, Lord Baladeva, and Devi Subhadra will reside at Brigade Parade Ground, blessing devotees and visitors with divine darshan.

Everyone is warmly invited to participate in this sacred festival with family and receive the blessings of the Lord.

Daily Highlights

3:30 PM to 8:30 PM: Delicious Khichuri Mahaprasad will be served to all visitors every day.

Enchanting cultural programmes every evening, including:

Performances by renowned dance groups from different parts of India.

Presentations by Dona Ganguly’s dance troupe and various Padma Shri award-winning artists.

Heart-touching devotional theatrical performances.

Energetic Harinam Sankirtan.

Inspirational spiritual and philosophical discussions.

Come and participate in this wonderful celebration of devotion, culture, and spirituality, and receive the divine blessings of Lord Sri Sri Jagannath Dev along with the sacred Mahaprasad.

Prayer of the Festival

In today’s restless and uncertain world, our heartfelt prayer is that every heart may be filled with joy, fulfillment, brotherhood, and the light of peace.

By the mercy of Lord Sri Sri Jagannath Dev, may love, compassion, harmony, and the spirit of human welfare awaken within everyone’s heart. May peace, unity, and goodwill be established in the lives of individuals, society, and the entire world.

This universal prayer for peace, harmony, and human welfare is the central message of ISKCON Kolkata’s 55th Kolkata Rath Yatra.

Scriptural Message

“Rathe cha Vamanam drishtva punarjanma na vidyate.”

Meaning: “One who beholds Lord Sri Sri Jagannath Dev riding on the chariot progresses toward liberation from the cycle of birth and rebirth.”

This sacred verse highlights the profound spiritual significance and auspicious importance of the Rath Yatra Mahotsav.

On behalf of ISKCON Kolkata, all devotees, well-wishers, and citizens from every section of society are warmly invited to participate with their families in the 55th Kolkata Rath Yatra Mahotsav.

Let us come together through the divine darshan of Lord Sri Sri Jagannath, Lord Balaram, and Devi Subhadra, by pulling the chariots, participating in Harinam Sankirtan, and accepting Mahaprasad, to make this grand festival successful and joyful, and receive their unlimited mercy and blessings.