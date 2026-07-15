India’s First Chhota Bheem Café Opens in Hyderabad; Introducing a Children’s Wellness Destination Where Food, Play and Imagination Come Together

Hyderabad, 15 July 2026,By Shalini Saha: After more than two decades of entertaining millions of children across India and around the world, Green Gold Animation, in partnership with EBG Group, has launched India’s first Chhota Bheem Cafe in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The flagship cafe brings Dholakpur, the mythical village that has been home to Chhota Bheem and his friends since the show first aired, off the screen and into a physical space where families can dine, celebrate and spend time with their favourite characters.

Conceived as a children’s wellness destination, the cafe combines healthy food, play and learning through immersive experiences inspired by the world of Chhota Bheem, Chutki, Raju, Jaggu and other familiar characters from the series. The launch marks Green Gold Animation’s expansion into experiential hospitality, creating a family destination that goes beyond dining by bringing together nutrition, entertainment and engagement. Along with a themed dining space, visitors can explore exclusive toys and merchandise, celebrate birthdays, and participate in activities designed for children throughout the year.

Extending this focus on children’s wellness beyond the cafe experience, the brand is also addressing the growing need for healthier food choices among children. With growing concerns around childhood obesity, the cafe aims to make nutritious, balanced meals more accessible for children. Recent NFHS – 6 data highlights the continuing challenges around child nutrition, with only 15.3% of children aged 6 – 23 months receiving an adequate diet, up from 11% in NFHS-5. Reflecting the growing need to encourage healthier eating habits from an early age, the cafe is extending its nutrition-focused approach beyond its physical outlet through its healthy Bento Box subscription service. Designed for school-going children, the service offers fresh, balanced breakfast and lunch options through offline delivery channels and cafe outlets, helping families access more wholesome meal choices as part of their children’s daily routines.

Speaking about the launch, Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder & Chairman, EBG Group, said, “Families today are looking for destinations that offer more than dining. Through the Chhota Bheem Cafe, we want to bring together healthy food, play, learning and shared family experiences in one place. There’s a real opportunity to build a homegrown Indian family entertainment brand, one built around characters children have actually grown up with across the country. Beyond the business opportunity, this is also about creating jobs, in hospitality and operations today, and in franchising as we expand over the next few years.”

Rajiv Chilaka, Founder & CEO, Green Gold Animation, said, “Chhota Bheem has been part of people’s homes for almost twenty years. This café is our way of giving him an address – a place where children and families can step into the world of Chhota Bheem and enjoy an experience inspired by the stories and characters they love, beyond the screen. We’ve had families write to us for years asking for exactly this kind of experience, and this is our response. It’s the first step in a much bigger vision for us: taking our characters beyond animation and into everyday life, starting with food, play, and storytelling brought together in one place.”

The concept has been developed in response to growing demand among parents for dining experiences that combine nutrition, creativity and entertainment for children. Reflecting this wellness-focused approach, the menu features familiar favourites made with more wholesome ingredients alongside dishes inspired by the Chhota Bheem universe. Millet-based pizzas and burgers, healthier snacks, themed desserts, signature beverages and the iconic Power Laddoos have all been created to make nutritious food more appealing for children without taking away the fun. Families can also expect menu offerings that cater to both kids and adults.

Among its key offerings is Junior Chef Quest, a supervised cooking programme for children designed to build creativity, teamwork and confidence while reinforcing cooking as an accessible, everyday skill. Over time, the brand also plans to introduce a children’s membership programme featuring rewards, workshops, exclusive experiences and educational activities that encourage healthy habits while giving families more reasons to return.

The Jubilee Hills outlet is the first in a larger expansion plan. Green Gold Animation and EBG Group will follow a phased approach, beginning with company-owned and operated outlets to establish and validate the business model before scaling through franchise-led formats. They aim to establish 25 Chhota Bheem Cafe centres in the first year with the investment of 50 crores focusing on major Tier 1 cities. As the model scales, the brand sees potential for further expansion, including reaching 50 outlets over the next three years, subject to successful execution.

Future phases of the Chhota Bheem Cafe will introduce new digital and interactive formats, alongside workshops, storytelling sessions, mascot meet and greets and themed events designed to deepen family engagement. As the format expands, the model is expected to generate more than 500 direct and indirect jobs across operations, hospitality, kitchen staff and franchise support roles. Each outlet will continue to operate under FSSAI food safety standards, with responsible waste management and sustainable operational practices built into daily functioning.

The collaboration is also expected to extend beyond Chhota Bheem. As the cafe business grows, Green Gold Animation plans to explore similar concepts built around other characters from its portfolio, creating new opportunities for its intellectual property beyond television, films and merchandise.