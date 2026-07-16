Delhi traffic advisory for Jagannath Rath Yatra today: Traffic regulations, diversions on Aurobindo Marg; Check affected stretch, instructions

Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on account of the 48th Shree Jagannath Rath Yatra being organized on July 16, 2026





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Delhi traffic advisory for Jagannath Rath Yatra today: Traffic regulations, diversions on Aurobindo Marg; Check affected stretch, traffic diversions, instructions for commuters(Representational Image)





Delhi Traffic alert: Delhiites, may we have your attention, please! Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on account of the 48th Shree Jagannath Rath Yatra being organized on July 16, 2026. According to the Delhi traffic police, traffic regulations and necessary diversions will be implemented on Aurobindo Marg for the smooth conduct of the religious procession.

The Delhi traffic advisory read, “In view of the anticipated large gathering of devotees, traffic will be regulated on both carriageways of Aurobindo Marg, from IIT Flyover (Outer Ring Road) to the AIIMS Flyover Loop (Ring Road), between 02:00 PM and 07:00 PM.”

“Traffic movement is expected to be affected on Aurobindo Marg and adjoining roads due to the Rath Yatra. Commuters travelling towards railway stations, airport, hospitals and nearby areas are likely to experience congestion and delays during the regulated period,” the advisory read.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

IN CONNECTION WITH THE 48TH SHRI JAGANNATH RATH YATRA AT HAUZ KHAS ON 16.07.2026

The 48th Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra, organized by Shri Neelachala Seva Sangh, Delhi, will commence at 02:00 PM on 16.07.2026 from Shri Jagannath Temple, Hauz Khas Village and proceed along Aurobindo Marg. The procession is expected to conclude by 06:30 PM.

In view of the anticipated large gathering of devotees, traffic will be regulated on both carriageways of Aurobindo Marg, from IIT Flyover (Outer Ring Road) to the AIIMS Flyover Loop (Ring Road), between 02:00 PM and 07:00 PM.

Traffic movement is expected to be affected on Aurobindo Marg and adjoining roads due to the Rath Yatra. Commuters travelling towards railway stations, airport, hospitals and nearby areas are likely to experience congestion and delays during the regulated period.

Diversion Points and Advisory