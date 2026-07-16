Initial investigation suggests that no outsider entered the flat. The apartment is located in a high-security residential complex, and police believe only Dr Kiran, his wife and their son were inside the house when the incident took place.





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Karnataka HORROR: Doctor found dead in pool of blood inside home, 8-year-old son stabbed; Wife emerges as prime suspect





A 45-year-old doctor was found dead inside his apartment in Karnataka’s Dharwad, while his eight-year-old son was discovered with stab injuries. The deceased has been identified as Dr Kiran Honannavar, an anesthesiologist at Chirayu Hospital. Police have detained his wife, Dr Priyanka, an eye specialist, for questioning as part of the investigation. Their son is receiving treatment at a private hospital.

According to Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar, the initial investigation suggests that no outsider entered the flat. The apartment is located in a high-security residential complex, and police believe only Dr Kiran, his wife and their son were inside the house when the incident took place.

The incident came to light after Dr Kiran’s relatives were unable to reach him for several hours. They said his wife initially told them he was sleeping and later claimed he had stepped out. When he still did not respond by evening, worried family members went to the apartment, where they found Dr Kiran dead in a pool of blood. Their injured son was also found inside the house.