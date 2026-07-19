The Odyssey box office collection Day 2: Christopher Nolan epic records strong growth, nears Rs 50 crore in India

The Odyssey box office collection day 2: Despite carrying an A (Adults Only) certificate, The Odyssey attracted strong footfalls across 8,791 shows in India, proving Christopher Nolan’s immense popularity with Indian audiences.





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The Odyssey





The Odyssey box office collection Day 2: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is proving to be a major crowd-puller in India. After a strong opening day, the mythological epic witnessed an impressive jump in collections on Saturday, indicating that the film is headed for a massive opening weekend. Positive audience response, glowing reviews and packed IMAX shows continue to fuel its box office run. According to early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected Rs 22 crore nett on its second day, registering a 26.4% jump from its opening-day collection of Rs 17.40 crore.

With this, the film’s two-day India net collection has reached Rs 39.40 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 47.03 crore. Released across 8,791 shows in India, the film has continued to attract audiences despite its A (Adults Only) certification. The strong turnout reflects Christopher Nolan‘s popularity among Indian moviegoers and the growing demand for premium theatrical experiences.

The film recorded an overall 54.4% occupancy on Saturday. The original English version remained the biggest contributor, earning around Rs 17.75 crore nett, while the Hindi-dubbed version added approximately Rs 2.35 crore. Tamil and Telugu versions also contributed to the overall collections.

Rs 50 crore mark already?

With Sunday expected to perform even better, The Odyssey is now comfortably on track to cross the Rs 50 crore nett mark in India during its opening weekend.

The film is also making history overseas. According to Variety, The Odyssey earned $51 million on Friday alone from 3,919 theatres in North America. Its worldwide total has already reached an estimated $257.8 million, including $137.3 million from international markets.

The film has now overtaken the global opening weekends of The Dark Knight Rises ($249 million), The Dark Knight ($198 million) and Oppenheimer ($180 million), making it Christopher Nolan’s biggest worldwide opening to date.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer’s legendary Greek epic. The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, with Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo and Mia Goth in pivotal roles.

Released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the film hit theatres on July 19 and is expected to continue its strong box office run through the weekend.