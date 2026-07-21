The Hundred 2026: Jacob Bethell ruled out due to right knee injury; Doubtful for Test series against Pakistan

The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Bethell, who was set to captain Birmingham Phoenix for the first time this season





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England’s Jacob Bethell during the second ODI between India and England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales, on Thursday, July 16, 2026. (Photo: IANS)





England all-rounder Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the 2026 edition of The Hundred after suffering a right knee injury during the recently concluded ODI series against India. The injury has also put his participation in England’s upcoming three-match Test series against Pakistan in doubt, with the opening Test scheduled to begin at Headingley on August 19.

Bethell picked up the injury during the ODI series and underwent an MRI scan on Monday. Following the results, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that the 21-year-old would miss the tournament and begin his rehabilitation. However, the board has not given any indication of how long he is expected to remain out.

“Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of The Hundred due to a right knee injury. He sustained the injury during the Metro Bank ODI Series and had an MRI scan yesterday morning. He will start his rehabilitation, and we will provide updates as needed,” the ECB said in a statemet.

The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Bethell, who was set to captain Birmingham Phoenix for the first time this season.

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The franchise had retained him on a £340,000 contract, showing their faith in one of England’s brightest young cricketers. Phoenix are jointly owned by Warwickshire and American investment firm Knighthead Capital, with England football star Jude Bellingham also holding a minority stake.

Bethell admitted he was disappointed to miss the competition.

“It’s frustrating to miss out on The Hundred, especially representing Birmingham Phoenix in front of our supporters at Edgbaston. Unfortunately, I need to take the time to get back to full fitness. My focus now is on completing my rehabilitation and returning fully fit,”

The youngster had regained his rhythm after an injury-hit start to the summer. A finger injury suffered during the Indian Premier League delayed his season, but he returned strongly across formats.

Bethell scored 74 in the third Test against New Zealand, followed it up with an unbeaten 76 in the second T20I against India, and then starred in the deciding ODI against India with 91 runs and one wicket, earning the Player of the Match award.

His performances have strengthened his reputation as one of England’s future leaders. Bethell captained England during last year’s T20I series in Ireland and guided the team to victory while Harry Brook was rested. He is also regarded as a strong candidate to lead England in the future, both in the Test and white-ball formats.

With Bethell unavailable, Donovan Ferreira of South Africa will captain Birmingham Phoenix in their opening match against Trent Rockets. The franchise has backed the experienced all-rounder, who has previously led South Africa in T20Is and has already won The Hundred twice with Oval Invincibles.

Phoenix head coach Shane Bond said losing Bethell was a huge setback but stressed that the player’s recovery remains the priority.

“We’re all incredibly disappointed for Jacob and sad he won’t be with us this year. It’s frustrating to lose a player of his quality, especially your captain, so close to the tournament, but his long-term fitness must come first.”

(With inputs from IANS)