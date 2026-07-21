Avengers: Doomsday vs Ramayana: Fans compare VFX after Marvel trailer drops, say 'Look richer...'

Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday trailer under fire as fans say Ramayana raises the VFX bar – Check reactions





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Avengers Doomsday vs Ramayana





Marvel Studios finally unveiled the first trailer of Avengers: Doomsday, bringing together several iconic superheroes and introducing Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. While fans were excited about the massive crossover, the trailer also sparked a heated debate online over its visual effects. Soon after the trailer was released, many viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the CGI, with some calling it unfinished and comparing certain scenes to a video game cutscene. Others felt the Russo Brothers’ signature visual style lacked the vibrant look expected from a Marvel film.

One user wrote, “The VFX and visual quality of Avengers: Doomsday feels quite unpolished. Some close-up shots look like bad green-screen work with unfinished lighting.”

Among Indian fans, the discussion quickly shifted to Ramayana. Many compared Marvel’s visuals with Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic, claiming that the recently released Ramayana glimpse looked more polished and visually impressive.

One fan wrote, “Ramayana’s one-minute leaked trailer looked richer and more exciting than the Doomsday trailer.” Another commented, “If we’re comparing trailer to trailer, Ramayana’s VFX looks much better.”

I hope you’ve seen the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. Now the audience has very high expectations for Ramayana. The VFX for this film is being created by an Academy Award-winning visual effects studio, so I expect the visual quality to be on another level. With a reported… pic.twitter.com/Okq6G8bq6u — ajeee (@aj4ykp) July 21, 2026

Despite the criticism, several aspects of the trailer received praise. Robert Downey Jr.’s transformation into Doctor Doom became one of the biggest highlights, with fans appreciating his new Eastern European accent that clearly separates the character from Iron Man.

The trailer also generated excitement by featuring returning characters such as Thor, Loki, Wolverine, Shang-Chi and Sue Storm. Comic book fans were thrilled by references to Xavier’s School and the merging of multiple Marvel universes.

However, the closing moments divided viewers. The trailer hints at a young Steve Rogers returning as the “miracle” capable of saving everyone and shows him wielding Mjolnir. While many celebrated the moment, others felt bringing Steve Rogers back could weaken the emotional ending of Avengers: Endgame.

Watch the trailer:



Some fans also questioned the absence of key MCU characters such as Captain Marvel and Wanda Maximoff, wondering why they were missing from a story of this scale.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday marks one of Marvel’s biggest crossover events yet, bringing together heroes from the MCU, Fantastic Four and the X-Men universe.