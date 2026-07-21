Toxic song Madhosh leaves fans impressed; Yash and Tara Sutaria chemistry steals the show

Toxic’s Madhosh gets glowing reactions; fans say Yash and Tara Sutaria are ‘pure magic’, call their chemistry ‘magical’.





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Yash and Tara Sutaria





After creating a buzz with the high-energy track Tabaahi, the makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have released the film’s second song, Madhosh. This time, the focus shifts from passion to a softer, more emotional love story, offering audiences a closer look at the relationship between Yash’s character, Raya, and Tara Sutaria’s Rebecca. Unlike Tabaahi, which highlighted the intensity of their romance, Madhosh explores the quieter side of their bond through meaningful glances, unspoken emotions and heartfelt moments. The song reveals a more vulnerable side of Raya while highlighting the warmth and chemistry he shares with Rebecca.

The song has received an enthusiastic response online, with fans praising the chemistry between Yash and Tara Sutaria. One fan wrote, “Madhosh beautifully captures love without needing too many words. Every moment between Yash and Tara feels natural and heartfelt.”

Another user praised the music, saying, “After the energetic Tabaahi, Madhosh brings a soulful melody that instantly connects emotionally. The composition, vocals and visuals are all outstanding.”

Many viewers also applauded Yash’s screen presence, with one fan commenting, “Yash once again proves why he’s a superstar. His expressions and effortless performance add depth to every scene, while his chemistry with Tara Sutaria is one of the biggest highlights of the song.”

Several fans also described Madhosh as another winning addition to the Toxic album, calling it a perfect blend of romance, music and emotion.

Toxic way to move your friends away when she is around Btw new toxic song madhosh is pic.twitter.com/5nrFuKiZ1B — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) July 21, 2026

#tarasutaria is such a hottie ❤️‍ Some love stories don’t begin with words. They begin with a look.#TaraSutaria brings that feeling to life in “Madhosh” from Toxic. Every shared glance and every quiet moment between Tara and Yash feels intimate, making their chemistry the… pic.twitter.com/leWxK6PXF9 — Bollywood Decode (@BollywoodD5z) July 21, 2026

Watch the Madhosh Song Here:



The romantic track has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Arslan Nizami and Faheem Abdullah, while Siddharth Basrur has lent his voice to all five language versions. The song has been released in Hindi as Madhosh, Kannada as Manamohaka, Telugu as Manasaagadhe, Tamil as Thadumaarudheyyy and Malayalam as MadhuMohini.

Toxic features an ensemble cast including Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi.