Aamir Khan steps away from Ashneer Grover biopic; film to continue without him: Report

Aamir Khan reportedly leaves Ashneer Grover biopic after creative clash with Rahul Mody. Here’s everything you need to know about the film.





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Ashneer Grover, Aamir Khan





Aamir Khan has reportedly walked away from the much-talked-about Ashneer Grover biopic, marking a major setback for one of Bollywood’s most anticipated projects. The actor, who was rumoured to headline the film based on the life of the outspoken BharatPe co-founder, is said to have exited after creative differences with director Rahul Mody. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the project will continue despite Aamir’s departure. Shraddha Kapoor, who was earlier linked to the film, remains attached as she is also one of the producers.

The biopic had generated considerable buzz earlier this year after reports claimed that Aamir Khan, Rahul Mody and Shraddha Kapoor had come together for the ambitious venture. Although the makers never officially confirmed the project, the speculation had sparked excitement among fans and industry insiders.

The report states that Aamir was deeply invested in developing the film. Fascinated by India’s startup ecosystem and Ashneer Grover’s unconventional rise, the actor reportedly spent considerable time working on the screenplay and refining the narrative to align with his creative vision. However, his differences with director Rahul Mody eventually led to his exit.

A source told the portal, “Aamir is fascinated by the world of start-ups and was keen to get into the zone with the Ashneer Grover biopic. He sat on the script and developed it to the best of his sensibilities. But eventually, he ended up having creative differences with Rahul Mody, leading to the duo parting ways.”

Despite losing its leading star, the makers are reportedly moving ahead with the film, with Shraddha Kapoor continuing to play a key role both on-screen and behind the scenes.

Neither Aamir Khan nor the filmmakers have officially commented on the development. Meanwhile, the actor remains occupied with his upcoming projects, including the much-awaited sequel to 3 Idiots, which reunites him with director Rajkumar Hirani and co-stars R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi.