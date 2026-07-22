Following the police crackdown on Monday, a wave of community support flooded Jantar Mantar with food, medical supplies and basic necessities.





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Food, First Aid and Solidarity: How people stepped up to back student, CJP at Jantar Mantar | Images: X





Food, First Aid and Solidarity: On Monday, protesters were thrashed with batons and hit with tear gas by the Delhi Police during their attempt to march to Parliament and are now receiving assistance from public. Hundreds of protesters continue to gather at the Jantar Mantar protest site. Several youngsters joined the protest on Tuesday after watching videos of violence against the students. Hundreds of people didn’t come empty-handed to the protest site, bringing cartons of water, aerated drinks, home-cooked meals, bananas, medicines, chips and biscuits.

Three friends who came from Delhi’s Nirman Vihar told India.com that when they arrived at the protest site on Tuesday the stage was dismantled by cops. So they decided to assist however they could. “We brought some bananas and cartons of water bottles for other protesting students.”

Another protesting youngster, Rahul told India.com that he brought two cartons of chilled soft drink. “It’s not enough, I know but, it will give some relief to a few fellow protesters.”

Two friends from East of Kailash told Hindustan Times, “Since the stage was dismantled by police personnel on Monday and the arrangements must have been ruined, we decided to do our bit and get what we could. So, we got two cartons of chilled Lahori Jeera. It’s not enough, but it’s something.”

23-year-old Usman, who hails from Chawdi Bazar, told HT that, “We saw videos of young people being beaten up. People from my neighbourhood asked me to take some food here so neighbours pitched in with home cooked food – roti, sabzi, dal. So I have brought that for whoever would like to eat. People have been here for hours, days. This is our way of expressing solidarity.”

20-year-old Shivam, who came to the protest site from Faridabad, told HT that “My brother and I have brought samosas with us from Faridabad. We were protesting peacefully yesterday. The way the government has dealt with children will only fuel more resentment. Shivam is a student and he is pursuing a diploma in computer science.

Kilos Of Biryani: How Anonymous People Are Feeding Protesters At Jantar Mantar

Since Tuesday, Jantar Mantar is witnessing delivery executives, every few hours, delivering food ordered by strangers for anyone hungry at the protest site.

According to a report by HT, a delivery executive was talking to a customer on a video call who had ordered kilos of biryani.

Delivery executive Ravi Kumar told HT, “Someone named Anil ordered 25 veg thalis and told me to drop it near the protest venue. They just wanted to help the students. This is my second order delivery here.”

“We Have Enough Food For Today! Please Don’t Send Any More Food”

On Tuesday, the CJP members made an announcement, requesting people to stop sending food.

On Wednesday afternoon, (CJP) posted on X: “Update from Jantar Mantar: We have enough food for today! Please do not send any more food, as we want to ensure nothing goes to waste. A huge thank you to everyone who contributed!”

Too Much Food To Accept: Delivery Agents Confused As People Flood Jantar Mantar With Meals

Several delivery agents who arrived at the protest site seemed confused as protesters had refused to take food because there was already too much food.

“I video called the customer and made him speak to a volunteer who told him that they just can’t accept any more food. This is my sixth visit to the protest site today. Every time I come here, volunteers start offering me food to eat,” Delivery agent Mausam told HT.

CJP members set up tables at the protest site, while others were seen standing in a line to offer food to fellow protesters.

Stalls were also spotted at the protest site that offered slippers, facial wipes, dettol, bandages, medicines, ORS, cotton, sanitary napkins.

‘Sansad Chalo’ March: CJP Accuses Police Of High-Handedness

Meanwhile, CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka told news agency ANI that the protesters had been staging a peaceful for over 30 days. He termed the protest. “the biggest movement in India’s post-independence history”

Ranka alleged that the march held on Monday, July 20, was peaceful until the Delhi Police, according to him, used force against peaceful protesters. He claimed that the protesting students were thrashed during the peaceful protest.

“The youth of this country will no longer remain silent. We have been distracted by too many unnecessary issues. Now we are standing up for the real issues, and we are not going to back down,” Ranka told news agency PTI.

CJP Warns Of Bigger Protest

Ranka said that his party would escalate its protest if the centre government did not accept its demands, terming the July 20 protest “just a trailer”. He warned that “millions more” would come to the national capital to participate in the protest if the government failed to act.

He reiterated the CJP’s demand that no FIRs be registered against protesters, emphasising that the protest would not end unless the demand was met.

Reiterating CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke’s remarks, Ranka said the party’s leadership is prepared to face legal action under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the National Security Act (NSA).

Ranka also appealed to political parties to support the protest, saying their demands were “genuine”.