The Times of Bengal

Relief for passengers as Delhi Metro opens all stations for passenger services

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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that all stations were open for travel on Wednesday after the city saw station closures throughout the day amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) prote

Published: July 22, 2026, 7:19 PM IST






Delhi Metro Station

Delhi Metro stations open for public. Representational Image


The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that all stations were open for travel on Wednesday after the city saw station closures throughout the day amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in the national capital.

This is a developing story.



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