The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that all stations were open for travel on Wednesday after the city saw station closures throughout the day amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) prote





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Delhi Metro stations open for public. Representational Image





The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that all stations were open for travel on Wednesday after the city saw station closures throughout the day amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in the national capital.

This is a developing story.