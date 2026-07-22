The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that all stations were open for travel on Wednesday after the city saw station closures throughout the day amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) prote
Published: July 22, 2026, 7:19 PM IST
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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that all stations were open for travel on Wednesday after the city saw station closures throughout the day amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in the national capital.
This is a developing story.