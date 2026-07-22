‘No more police officers in plain clothes’: Delhi Police directs cops to wear uniform on duty at Jantar Mantar

The Delhi Police on Wednesday directed all its personnel, who are deployed at the site of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led agitation at Jantar Mantar, to wear uniform while reporting to duty. An of





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Delhi Police during protest- File image





The Delhi Police on Wednesday directed all its personnel, who are deployed at the site of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led agitation at Jantar Mantar, to wear uniform while reporting to duty. An official statement said that Delhi Police have issued fresh directions asking all personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar to report for duty in proper police uniform.

According to officials, the instructions have been communicated to all concerned units, directing officers and personnel detailed for deployment at the protest site to wear uniform while performing law and order duties.

A row erupted after agitators claimed that police officials in civil clothes “forcefully” picked up climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike, from the protest site at Jantar Mantar on July 18 and admitted him to the Safdarjung hospital.

Moreover, CJP along with other agitators accused the police personnel wearing civil clothes, of resorting to lathi-charge on students and other protesters during their march to Parliament on Monday.

Scores of people, led by the CJP, undertook a march to the Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the May 3 NEET paper leak.

The Delhi Police came under fire after many protesters were lathi-charged and tear-gassed during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march on June 20. The Cockroach Janta Party claimed that several people were badly injured and left bleeding after the action by the security forces.

Posting a video on its X account, the CJP said: “Plainclothes officers carrying lathis spotted excitedly going to beat up their next targets. No uniform, no ID cards, just armed to protect Dharmendra Pradhan’s chair.”