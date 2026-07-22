The Times of Bengal

Thousands gather at Jantar Mantar as wrestler Bajrang Punia, Rakesh Tikait join CJP protest

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Jantar Mantar protest: In a significant development in the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar, wrestler Bajrang Punia and Indian farmers’ rights activist Rakesh Tikait arrived at J

Updated: July 22, 2026, 8:26 PM IST






Thousands gather at Jantar Mantar as wrestler Bajrang Punia, Rakesh Tikait join CJP protest

Jantar Mantar protest


Jantar Mantar protest: In a significant development in the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar, wrestler Bajrang Punia and Indian farmers’ rights activist Rakesh Tikait arrived at Jantar Mantar protest site on Wednesday to support the Cockroach Janta Party.

“The wrestlers are back at Jantar Mantar! Bajrang Punia joined the protest to demand the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and an end to police brutality,” the handle of ‘Cockroach is Back’ said on X.


Read more:
The 1,500 km Delivery: How a Mumbai Man sent food to hungry protesters at Jantar Mantar; Swiggy, Zomato have a field day



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