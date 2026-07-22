Thousands gather at Jantar Mantar as wrestler Bajrang Punia, Rakesh Tikait join CJP protest

Jantar Mantar protest: In a significant development in the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar, wrestler Bajrang Punia and Indian farmers’ rights activist Rakesh Tikait arrived at J





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Jantar Mantar protest





Jantar Mantar protest: In a significant development in the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar, wrestler Bajrang Punia and Indian farmers’ rights activist Rakesh Tikait arrived at Jantar Mantar protest site on Wednesday to support the Cockroach Janta Party.

“The wrestlers are back at Jantar Mantar! Bajrang Punia joined the protest to demand the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and an end to police brutality,” the handle of ‘Cockroach is Back’ said on X.