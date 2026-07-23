VAHDAM® India, a leading homegrown wellness brand bringing India’s finest teas, herbs, botanicals, and wellness products to the global stage, has been ranked among India’s Top 5 Great Workplaces 2026 by Great Place To Work®. The company has also been recognized among India’s Best Workplaces™ in FMCG 2026, India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces 2026, and Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2026.

VAHDAM® India Ranks Among India’s Top 5 Great Workplaces 2026

This prestigious recognition underscores VAHDAM® India’s unwavering commitment to fostering a progressive, people-first workplace culture. With a strong focus on empowering employees through continuous learning, leadership development, transparent leadership, and meaningful ownership, the company continues to set new benchmarks in employee experience and organizational excellence.

VAHDAM® India’s journey reflects sustained progress over the years, moving from Rank 71 among India’s Top Workplaces in 2024, to Rank 17 in 2025, and now securing a place among India’s Top 5 Great Workplaces in 2026. This consistent upward trajectory reflects the trust, engagement, and shared purpose that continue to define the company’s culture.

Adding to this milestone, VAHDAM® India has also been recognized among India’s Best Workplaces™ in FMCG 2026, India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces 2026, and Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2026. These accolades build upon the company’s previous recognitions, including Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces in Asia, Best Workplaces for Millennials, and Best Workplaces in FMCG, reflecting a sustained commitment to creating an exceptional workplace rather than a one-time achievement.

Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO, VAHDAM® India, said, “This recognition is a reflection of the incredible people who make VAHDAM® what it is today. Our journey from Rank 71 to Rank 17 and now among India’s Top 5 Great Workplaces demonstrates what can be achieved when people feel trusted, empowered, and inspired by a shared purpose. From the very beginning, we’ve believed that building a truly global brand from India starts with building a workplace where people can do their best work and grow alongside the business. As we continue to scale globally, nurturing a culture rooted in ownership, innovation, and continuous learning remains at the heart of everything we do.”

Kalpesh Tiwari, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), VAHDAM® India, added, “We’re proud to be recognized among India’s leading workplaces once again. At VAHDAM®, our culture is built on collaboration, accountability, and continuous growth. We remain committed to investing in our people by strengthening leadership capabilities, fostering learning and wellbeing, and creating opportunities for every individual to thrive. This recognition reflects our belief that when our people succeed, the business succeeds with them.”

The recognition comes as part of a rigorous evaluation conducted by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, which identifies organizations that create exceptional employee experiences through trust, pride, and camaraderie. VAHDAM® India continues to be recognized for its inclusive leadership, dynamic work environment, and people-centric culture that encourages innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement.

About VAHDAM® India

Founded in 2015 by Bala Sarda, VAHDAM® India is on a mission to build a homegrown Indian brand for the world. With direct sourcing from farms and estates across India, in-house manufacturing at its 100,000 sq. ft. BRC-certified facility, and a strong presence across more than 140 countries, including the USA, Canada, the UK, and Europe, VAHDAM® has grown into a leading global wellness brand.

Backed by strong customer love and organic endorsements from global icons like Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, and Martha Stewart, VAHDAM® has raised over Rs 290 crore in funding. The company is Certified Plastic Neutral and Climate Neutral, and contributes 1% of its revenue towards supporting the education of tea growers’ children through Digital Learning Centres and scholarships.

Learn more at www.vahdam.in and follow VAHDAM® India on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.