Why just Cola? B Natural Launches ‘Coconut Cola’

By Shalini Saha, 23 July 2026: Coconut Cola? Is that even possible? Bringing a fresh perspective to the Indian beverage segment, ITC Foods has unveiled B Natural Coconut Cola, a never-before fusion drink that pairs the hydration of coconut water with the unmistakable taste and fizz of cola. Designed for today’s conscious consumers who are redefining indulgence, the product seamlessly blends the refreshing fizz of cola with the nourishing goodness of coconut water, delivering a unique balance of taste and wellness.

Built on the proposition ‘Refreshingly Simple’, B Natural Coconut Cola comes with Zero Caffeine, Zero Added Sugar, and just 9 Kcal per serve.

Consumer trend points towards a growing preference for beverages that feel lighter, and are more suited to the everyday lifestyle, while continuing to deliver on taste or experience. It is in response to this evolving need that ITC Foods has introduced a differentiated offering that bridges an unmet market opportunity. With B Natural Coconut Cola, the company is launching an entirely new beverage category for India: a hydrating cola that delivers on indulgence without compromising on wellness.

The launch reflects ITC Foods’ continued ability to read emerging consumer trends early and translate them into category-defining products through purposeful innovation. B Natural, in particular, has consistently innovated in line with the evolving needs of the Indian consumer, and Coconut Cola represents the latest, most distinctive expression of that approach.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Vivek Kookkal, Vice President and Business Head – Dairy and Beverages, Foods Division, ITC Ltd, “Coconut Cola is rooted in a simple consumer insight that indulgence does not need to be over engineered to be enjoyable. With this unique launch, we aim to encourage consumers to rediscover the value of simplicity through a thoughtfully crafted beverage experience – combining the familiar taste of cola with coconut water, we are offering an alternative that is both enjoyable and refreshingly simple.”

The product has been developed in close collaboration with ITC’s Product Development and Life Sciences & Technology Centre (LSTC) teams. Their efforts have ensured that even as the formulation simplifies the cola experience, the overall sensorial experience remains uncompromised, delivering on both indulgence and wellness in equal measure.

A thought that mirrors the product itself: great taste, no added sugar, no caffeine, just 9 kcal.

The new product is now available in a 250 ml can priced at INR 60 and will be rolled out across leading retail and quick commerce platforms in key metro cities including Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.