Other commercial advisories in Central Delhi have also prompted early closures (such as 6:30 pm in Connaught Place) as a precaution.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/attention-delhiites-liquor-shops-across-delhi-to-close-by-8-pm-on-saturday-and-sunday-amid-ongoing-cjp-protest-8483259/ Copy









ATTENTION Delhiites! Liquor shops across Delhi to close by 8 pm on Saturday and Sunday amid ongoing CJP protest





Liquor shops across Delhi will continue to shut at 8 pm instead of their usual 10 pm closing time until the weekend, following security concerns linked to the ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar, sources told news agency PTI. The move comes a day after several liquor stores closed earlier than usual on Thursday, catching many customers by surprise as they were turned away before regular closing hours.

A senior Delhi government official said the decision was taken after police advised the administration to reduce business hours due to the law and order situation around the protest site.

“The shops will now close by 8 pm till the weekend. The decision was taken based on the police inputs flagging the prevailing situation due to the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar,” a senior Delhi government officer said.

New Closing Time: 8:00 PM (two hours ahead of the normal 10:00 PM closing time).

Applicable Days: Saturday and Sunday.

Reason: Security measures and police inputs regarding the ongoing CJP demonstrations at Jantar Mantar demanding the education minister’s resignation.

Broader Impact: Other commercial advisories in Central Delhi have also prompted early closures (such as 6:30 pm in Connaught Place) as a precaution.

Central Delhi has witnessed continuous demonstrations over the alleged NEET paper leak. Students protesting under the banner of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing him of failing to prevent the alleged paper leak, which they claim pushed several students to die by suicide.

Tensions escalated on July 20, when a Parliament March organised by the CJP turned violent. The clashes left several protesters and a few police personnel injured.

(With inputs from PTI)