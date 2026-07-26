Assam floods: Death toll reaches 66, BJP to raise Rs 12 crore for relief, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Floods triggered by heavy rainfall have wreaked havoc across Assam, claiming at least 66 lives and causing extensive damage to homes, roads, and agricultural land





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Archer Jayanta Talukdar, centre right, with his family members and one month old twins being moved to a safer place on a rescue boat by SDRF personnel from a flood-affected area at Rukminigaon, in Guwahati, Assam, Friday, July 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)





Kamrup: Floods triggered by heavy rainfall have wreaked havoc across Assam, claiming at least 66 lives and causing extensive damage to homes, roads, and agricultural land. Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday provided a grim update on the flood situation in the state. Talking to the media, the Chief Minister also announced a massive relief drive spearheaded by the State BJP to provide essential clothing to those affected in the worst-hit districts.

Speaking about the death toll, CM Sarma said, “So far, 66 persons, including one person in Guwahati Urban, have died in floods in the state.”Detailing the relief operations, the Chief Minister appealed for a collective effort from party workers to assist those in distress.” He added, “I appeal to all BJP workers of Assam to get involved in flood relief operations. From the Assam State BJP, we have decided to provide 2 lakh Mekhela-Chador to 2 lakh women and clothes to 2 lakh children who have been affected by the flood. We need Rs 12 crore for it,” he said.