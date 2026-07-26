Yami Gautam steps into Vidya Balan’s legacy with Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani 3

Yami Gautam is reportedly set to be part of Sujoy Ghosh’s next mystery thriller, which marks the return of the popular Kahaani franchise. The film has entered its early production phase.





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Yami Gautam set to star in Kahaani 3 (PC: Twitter)





The much-awaited third instalment of the Kahaani franchise is moving forward with a new lead face. Yami Gautam is reportedly set to headline Kahaani 3, with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh returning to direct the mystery thriller. The project is currently in its early stages, with the makers working on the details before production begins. While the first two films featured Vidya Balan in the central role, the upcoming chapter is expected to introduce a fresh story while staying connected to the world that made the franchise popular among audiences.

Yami Gautam to lead the next chapter of Kahaani franchise

According to reports by Pinkvilla, Yami Gautam has come on board as the lead actor for Kahaani 3. The film will not follow the storyline of the earlier two movies but will reportedly explore a new narrative set within the same universe.

A source close to the project revealed, “Kahaani 3 is a new story altogether. The idea is to take the franchise forward while retaining the essence of the world that audiences have loved. Yami Gautam is coming on board as the lead and the character has a very strong arc.”

The makers are currently working on various aspects of the film, including the shooting schedule and other production requirements. The exact timeline for filming is expected to be finalised soon.

Sujoy Ghosh returns with a fresh mystery

Sujoy Ghosh, who directed the first two films, will once again be behind the camera for the third instalment. The filmmaker’s return has created excitement among fans who appreciated the suspense-driven storytelling of the franchise.

Speaking about his involvement, a source said, “Sujoy has a very clear vision for the Kahaani world. He is working closely with the team to ensure that the third film feels fresh but still carries the soul of the franchise.” The makers reportedly want the new film to offer something different while preserving the elements of mystery and emotional storytelling associated with Kahaani.

Vidya Balan’s legacy continues in a new direction

The first two parts of Kahaani featured Vidya Balan as the lead and became known for their gripping plots and strong female characters. With Yami Gautam now taking charge of the third chapter, the franchise appears ready to explore another powerful protagonist. The upcoming film is expected to maintain the core identity of the series while introducing audiences to a completely new storyline.

Yami Gautam’s recent film projects

Yami Gautam was recently seen in a cameo appearance in mega blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026), directed by her husband Aditya Dhar and featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Before that, she appeared in Suparn S Verma‘s courtroom drama Haq (2025) alongside Emraan Hashmi.

The film was inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano Supreme Court case and followed the journey of Shazia Bano, a woman who takes a legal battle forward after facing challenges in her personal life. Despite receiving positive responses for its storytelling, Haq struggled commercially. Made on a budget of around Rs 40 crore, the film earned approximately Rs 21 crore in India and collected about Rs 28.68 crore worldwide.