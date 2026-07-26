India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Toss update: IND to bat first – Check playing XIs

The series has also been a welcome turnaround for captain Shreyas Iyer and today he will be hoping to secure his maiden series whitewash
Published: July 26, 2026, 4:22 PM IST
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India will look to complete a clean sweep when they take on Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. Having already secured the series with back-to-back wins, the visitors will be keen to finish the tour on a high, while Zimbabwe will hope to avoid a 3-0 whitewash in front of their home fans.
The series has largely been dominated by India. In the opening T20I, the bowlers set the tone with a disciplined display before the batters comfortably chased down the target.
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The 2nd game yesterday was even more one-sided as Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma struck attacking half-centuries to power India to a commanding total. The bowlers then backed it up with another clinical effort, bundling Zimbabwe out to seal a convincing 90-run victory and an unassailable 2-0 lead.
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The series has also been a welcome turnaround for captain Shreyas Iyer. After suffering back-to-back T20I series defeats against Ireland and England earlier this year, Iyer has guided India to his first series win as captain. The team has looked settled under his leadership, with contributions coming from both experienced players and youngsters.
A victory in the final match would give Iyer his first clean sweep as India’s T20I captain.
India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Toss update
Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first in the series concluder today.
India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
Zimbabwe XI: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.
India XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma.
When and where to watch?
The entire 3-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe is being broadcasted live on the Zee5 app/website as well as the Unite8 Sports channels on television screens.