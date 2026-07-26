Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to soldiers; Uttarakhand raises ex-gratia for Param Vir Chakra awardees to Rs 2 crore

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday recalled valour of India’s armed forces on the Kargil Vijay Diwas





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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi





Kargil Vijay Diwas honours the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve of the Bravehearts of Operation Vijay. It commemorates India’s historic victory in the Kargil War and celebrates the spirit that safeguarded the Nation’s sovereignty. The occasion also reflects Kargil’s enduring legacy. It continues to strengthen India’s military preparedness, inspire generations, and reinforce the Nation’s unwavering commitment to its security. This year, the nation marks the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas with gratitude and reverence. It commemorates India’s historic victory in 1999. Indian soldiers reclaimed the snow-covered heights of Kargil through extraordinary courage and unwavering resolve.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday recalled valour of India’s armed forces on the Kargil Vijay Diwas and paid tributes to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the country.Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, in a post on X, said the country will remain indebted to the courage of the country’s armed forces. “A respectful tribute to all the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice while defending India’s borders, on Kargil Victory Day. The nation will forever remain indebted to your courage, valour, and supreme sacrifice,” he said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday increased the ex-gratia amount for Param Vir Chakra awardees from Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas (Shaurya Diwas), while paying tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War.Dhami offered a wreath at the Shaheed Smarak in Gandhi Park, Dehradun, and paid floral tributes to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation