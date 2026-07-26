Priyanka Chopra spotted in Hyderabad with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie ahead of SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi shoot- Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra has reached Hyderabad with her family before starting work on SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated project. Videos of the actor’s arrival with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie are now making the rounds on social media.





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Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti arrive in Hyderabad (PC: Instagram)





The global icon Priyanka Chopra has once again grabbed attention after she was spotted arriving in Hyderabad with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. A video of the family walking out of the airport is now circulating widely on social media, with fans excited to see them together. While the actor has not officially shared the reason for her visit, reports suggest she is back to resume filming for SS Rajamouli‘s much-awaited film Varanasi. The project has already generated huge anticipation and Priyanka’s latest appearance has only added to the excitement surrounding the film.

Priyanka Chopra returns to Hyderabad with family

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra landed in Hyderabad along with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. Videos shared online showed the family leaving the airport together while greeting photographers. Priyanka opted for a relaxed airport look in a dark brown co-ord set featuring an off-shoulder top. She completed her outfit with a beige cap, black sunglasses and brown flats.

Nick Jonas kept his travel style simple in an all-black outfit paired with white-and-black checkered sneakers and tinted sunglasses. He was seen carrying Malti Marie as the family made their way out of the airport, a moment that quickly won over fans online.

See viral video of Priyanka Chopra along with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie here

Priyanka likely to resume shooting for Varanasi

Although Priyanka has not officially confirmed the purpose of her Hyderabad visit, reports indicate that she has returned for the next schedule of Varanasi. The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead alongside Priyanka Chopra and is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled Priyanka’s first look as Mandakini on her birthday. The striking poster featured the actor dressed in black while holding a gun, hinting at an intense and action-packed role. The official title of the film was first announced during the Globetrotter event held in Hyderabad on November 15, 2025. Attendees at the event were shown exclusive footage, while the first glimpse was later released globally on July 18 to mark Priyanka’s birthday.

Priyanka’s growing list of international projects

Apart from Varanasi, Priyanka Chopra has several international films in the pipeline. She is set to star in the survival thriller Reset, directed by Matt Smukler, alongside Orlando Bloom. The film follows a woman suffering from amnesia who wakes up in the wilderness and must decide whether she can trust a stranger.

Priyanka has also announced a major new collaboration with Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie. Earlier this year, her action film The Bluff premiered on Amazon Prime Video and marked her debut as a Hollywood producer, adding another milestone to her international career.