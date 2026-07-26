Commonwealth Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu creates HISTORY, clinches 3rd successive CWG gold

After winning Commonwealth Games gold medals in Gold Coast in 2018 and Birmingham in 2022, she has now completed a hat-trick of titles





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India’s Mirabai Chanu celebrates as she competes in the women’s 48kg Final weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)





India’s very own weightlifter Mirabai Chanu entered the history books yet again as she clinched a 3rd consecutive gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland. She confirmed her 4th medal in the quadrennial competition, having secured podium finishes in 2014, 2018 and 2022 previously.

The Olympic silver medallist produced another commanding performance, finishing well ahead of the rest of the field while breaking multiple records on her way to the title.