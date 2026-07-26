Who is Rishikanta Singh Chanambam? Manipur-born weightlifter to win Commonwealth Games 2026 silver medal

Rishikanta made a brilliant start by lifting 121kg in the snatch, which equalled the Commonwealth Games record and put him in the lead after the opening section. Here is everything you need to know about Who is Rishikanta Singh Chanambam





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India’s Rishikanta Singh Chanambam attempts a lift during the men’s 60kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday, July 26, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)





India’s Chanambam Rishikanta Singh won the silver medal in the men’s 60kg weightlifting event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Sunday, giving India its first medal in an able-bodied event at the Games. The Manipuri lifter finished with a total lift of 264kg, made up of 121kg in snatch and 143kg in clean and jerk.

Rishikanta made a brilliant start by lifting 121kg in the snatch, which equalled the Commonwealth Games record and put him in the lead after the opening section. He entered the clean and jerk in pole position and looked set for gold. However, two missed attempts in the clean and jerk proved costly. He managed 143kg but could not improve on it in his final two lifts.

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Malaysia’s Mohamad Aniq Kasdan took advantage, producing a Games-record 152kg clean and jerk for a winning total of 273kg. Rishikanta still finished ahead of Kenya’s Joshua Amunga Mboya, who claimed bronze with 260kg.

Born on 5 July 1998, Rishikanta is from Ngairangbam Makha Maning Leikai in Imphal West, Manipur. He currently trains in Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh. His weightlifting journey began at the National Sports Academy, Khuman Lampak, Imphal, before he moved to the Army Sports Institute in Pune and the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala.

He later received advanced training in Bulgaria at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski. He represents the Indian Army and India in international competitions. Rishikanta has built a strong record over the years. He won gold at the 2025 Commonwealth Championship in Ahmedabad and set a national record with 271kg (120kg snatch and 151kg clean and jerk).

He also won gold at the 2019 Commonwealth Championship, finished third at the 2016 Junior Commonwealth Championship, and secured sixth place at the 2022 Asian Championship. He made his Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham 2022 in the 55kg category and returned in 2026 as the reigning national champion in the 60kg class.