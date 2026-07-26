Lock Upp Season 2: Pamala Serena makes SHOCKING confession about cricket betting using insider tips, says 'You can gamble...'

Pamala Serena surprised viewers with a candid revelation about her past, sharing that she once used insider information related to cricket matches for betting and claimed the experience brought her substantial financial gains.





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Lock Upp’s Pamala Serena opens up about cricket betting (PC: Twitter)





Lock Upp Season 2 continues to surprise viewers with its weekly secret-reveal segment, where contestants expose personal truths to avoid elimination. In the latest episode, Pamala Serena made a revelation that left both fellow contestants and audiences stunned. The former beauty queen admitted that during her student days, she placed bets on cricket matches using insider information shared through a friend. While she confessed to making a significant amount of money, Pamala also made it clear that she does not feel proud of her actions today. Her honest admission has sparked widespread discussion across social media.

Pamala Serena opens up about her past

Every week on Lock Upp, contestants are given a chance to save themselves from elimination by revealing a deeply personal secret. This time, Pamala Serena and Sufi Motiwala were selected for the challenge. Pamala pressed the buzzer first and decided to reveal a chapter from her student life.

When the words “match fixing” appeared on the screen, Pamala looked visibly nervous before clarifying that she had never been involved in fixing matches. Instead, she explained that she had received insider tips through a friend who knew several cricketers.

Sharing her story, Pamala said, “When I was a student, I had a friend. He was close friends with several cricketers. And he used to get tips about who would win, who would score. The information came straight from the team. In London, we have bookies where you can gamble and make bets. So, I took tips from my friend, then I placed bets. I made a lot of money. But I am not proud of it.” Her confession immediately became one of the most talked-about moments of the episode.

See viral video from Lock Upp Season 2 here

She says betting was legal where she lived

Pamala further explained that betting was legal in London, where she was living at the time. She admitted that earning easy money felt exciting during her student years, but she eventually realised it was not the right path. According to Pamala, she now looks back at that phase with regret and believes it was a mistake driven by the temptation of quick financial gains. She stressed that although she enjoyed the profits then, she is not proud of the decisions she made.

Who is Pamala Serena?

Pamala Serena was born in the United Kingdom to Indian parents and spent her early years there before moving to Dubai in 2012. She later gained recognition as a beauty queen after winning the titles of Ms Universe Dubai 2021 and Ms UAE World 2022.

Apart from modelling, she is associated with the real estate business and reportedly manages a property business based in London. She became a familiar face after appearing on Netflix’s Desi Bling, where her personality and lifestyle attracted significant attention.

What happened on the latest episode of Lock Upp?

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp Season 2 features contestants including Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Sufi Motiwala and others.

The latest episode also saw actor Harshad Chopda getting eliminated after the contestants decided to save Sufi Motiwala. With the finale now just two weeks away, the competition has become even more intense. The winner of the reality show will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 crore.