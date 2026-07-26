Vijay Varma reacts to viral Instagram post about reservation and privilege shared in his name: 'I never...'

Vijay Varma has set the record straight after a social media post discussing reservation and privilege went viral under his name. As the post sparked widespread debate online, the actor issued clarification for this viral post.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/vijay-varma-reacts-to-viral-instagram-post-about-reservation-and-privilege-shared-in-his-name-8484535/ Copy









Vijay Varma (PC: Instagram)





Actor Vijay Varma has responded after a lengthy social media post on reservation, privilege and equal opportunities began circulating online with his name attached to it. The message quickly gained traction across Instagram and other platforms, prompting many users to believe that the actor had publicly shared his views on the sensitive issue. However, Vijay has now dismissed the claims, making it clear that the post did not originate from him. His clarification comes as the fabricated post continued to spread online, triggering conversations and confusion among social media users. With a simple but direct response, the actor sought to distance himself from the viral message and stop the misinformation from spreading further.

Vijay Varma clarifies viral reservation post after it gets viral

The controversy began after screenshots of a post discussing reservation, privilege, and access to opportunities were widely shared online in Vijay Varma’s name. Many users assumed the actor had written the message, leading to heated discussions across social media.

Putting an end to the speculation, Vijay took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “I never posted this. This is all false.” His brief statement made it clear that he had no connection with the viral post and that it had been falsely attributed to him.

I never posted this. This is all false. https://t.co/1Y5rv0JaWg — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) July 25, 2026

What did the viral Vijay Varma’s post claim?

The post narrated the story of two students from different economic backgrounds preparing for a competitive examination. It attempted to explain the debate around reservation, privilege and equal opportunities, arguing that financial and social advantages can influence access to education and resources. It reads, “My father bought a Maruti 800 when I was born. By the time I reached Class 12, he bought me a Honda Civic. I used to go to coaching in that car, while my best friend, who was from a Marwari family, still rode a 12 year old Hero Honda. We appeared for a government exam. He scored well but didn’t get a seat. On the result day, he rode back home crying on his bike, while I was fine. I didn’t need a reservation but he did. It was his right. If not, then atleast a fair chance was his right.”

As the message gained momentum, several social media users believed it reflected Vijay Varma’s personal views. The actor’s clarification, however, confirmed that he neither authored nor shared the post, making it another example of misinformation involving a public figure.

Vijay Varma upcoming work

Vijay Varma’s upcoming work features several projects like Family Business and Lust Stories 3. He recently starred as Brij Bhatti in the crime drama series Matka King on Prime Video.