SSRM Diagnostic and Pailan Group of Institutions Launch Advanced Diagnostic Centre at Pailan Hat, Bridging Healthcare and EducationPailan Hat

By Shalini Saha :- Strengthening access to quality healthcare in South 24 Parganas, SSRM Diagnostic, in collaboration with the Pailan Group of Institutions, inaugurated a state-of-the-art diagnostic centre at Pailan Housing Park on Sunday. The launch was accompanied by a series of community health initiatives aimed at promoting preventive healthcare and creating greater awareness about early disease detection.The diagnostic centre was inaugurated by Sri Dilip Ghosh, Minister for Panchayat & Rural Development, Agricultural Marketing and Animal Resources Development, Government of West Bengal. The event was attended by Agnishwar Naskar, MLA, Satgachia; Debangshu Panda, MLA, Falta; Shankar Sikdar, MLA, Behala Purba; Dr Saptarshi Basu, Head of the Department of Medicine, Woodlands Hospital; Dr Partha Pratim Ray, Sports Medicine Specialist; Dr Subhasmita Chakraborty, Head of Clinical Biochemistry & Pathology, Tata Medical Center; along with noted social and political personalities Dipak Haldar, Abhijit Sardar, and Rakesh Singh.A voluntary blood donation camp, free general health check-ups, a homoeopathy consultation camp, comprehensive eye screening and vision testing formed the highlights of the inaugural programme. The first 100 registered beneficiaries received spectacles free of cost. Renuka Eye Institute partnered for the eye care initiative, OM Blood Bank organised the blood donation camp, while UMRI Hospital, Kolkata, conducted the general health screening.The organisers expect nearly 800 voluntary blood donors to participate in the campaign, including around 200 students from the Pailan Group of Institutions. The initiative seeks to encourage social responsibility and humanitarian values among young people while contributing to the region’s healthcare needs.Speakers at the event noted that there has been no comprehensive diagnostic facility in the nearly 10-kilometre stretch between Thakurpukur and Amtala. The newly established centre is expected to provide residents with timely, accurate and advanced diagnostic services, supported by round-the-clock consultation from experienced medical professionals.Munmun Saha, Vice Chairperson, Pailan Group of Institutions, said, “The Pailan Group has always believed that education and social welfare must go hand in hand. This diagnostic centre will not only make quality healthcare more accessible to the local community but will also create valuable opportunities for our students to gain practical clinical exposure. The convergence of education, healthcare and social responsibility reflects our long-term vision for community development.”Kunal Chakraborty, Registrar, Pailan Group of Institutions, said, “Industry-oriented practical training has become essential for students pursuing Medical Laboratory Technology and Optometry. Our collaboration with SSRM Diagnostic will enable students to receive hands-on exposure to advanced diagnostic technologies, significantly enhancing their professional competence and career prospects.”A spokesperson for SSRM Diagnostic said, “The launch of our Pailan Hat centre marks another significant step in expanding quality diagnostic services across South Bengal. Beyond accurate diagnostics, we remain committed to preventive healthcare, early disease detection and affordable, patient-centric medical services. Our partnership with academic institutions will also contribute to developing the next generation of skilled healthcare professionals.”Working in the field of pathology and preventive healthcare, SSRM Diagnostic continues to expand its network across West Bengal under its guiding philosophy, ‘Diagnose. Prevent. Cure.’ The new Pailan Hat facility represents another milestone in the organisation’s mission to deliver modern, reliable and patient-focused diagnostic services to underserved communities while strengthening the link between healthcare delivery and medical education.



























