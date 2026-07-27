Commonwealth Games 2026: Gyaneshwari Yadav wins silver in women’s 53kg weightlifting

The silver was India’s fourth medal in weightlifting and its fifth medal overall at the Commonwealth Games, adding to the team’s impressive start in the competition.





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India’s Gyaneshwari Yadav poses with her silver medal after finishing second in the women’s 53kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow on Monday, July 27, 2026. (Photo: IANS)





India’s impressive run in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games continued on Monday as Gyaneshwari Yadav won the silver medal in the women’s 53kg category after a thrilling battle with Nigeria’s Onome Omolola Didih.

The 23-year-old lifter from Bhondiya village in Chhattisgarh finished with a total lift of 199kg, made up of 88kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk. However, Didih proved too strong on the day, lifting a combined 206kg (93kg in snatch and 113kg in clean and jerk) to claim the gold while setting new Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games records.

The contest was one of the highlights of the competition, with both lifters pushing each other throughout. Records kept falling as Gyaneshwari and Didih responded to each other’s lifts in a gripping contest that had the crowd fully involved.

Gyaneshwari made an excellent start in the snatch event. She completed all three of her attempts successfully, showing great control and confidence to stay close to the Nigerian. Her clean lifting technique ensured she remained firmly in medal contention heading into the clean and jerk.

The battle became even more intense in the second half of the competition.

Gyaneshwari opened strongly by lifting 107kg in the clean and jerk, setting a new Commonwealth Games record. But her lead did not last long as Didih answered immediately with a successful 110kg attempt to take the record away.

The Indian weightlifter was not ready to back down. Backed by loud support from the Indian fans in the arena, she successfully lifted 111kg to regain the Commonwealth Games record and keep the fight alive.

Didih, however, had the final word. The Nigerian called for 113kg on her last attempt and completed the lift comfortably, breaking the Games record once again while also securing the gold medal with a record total of 206kg.

Although she missed out on the top step of the podium, Gyaneshwari’s performance earned India another medal in weightlifting and underlined the country’s strong showing in the sport at the Games.

The silver was India’s fourth medal in weightlifting and its fifth medal overall at the Commonwealth Games, adding to the team’s impressive start in the competition.