Good news for 82.7 lakh MP farmers as Rs 3,308 Cr transferred under CM Kisan Kalyan Yojana

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav praised Khandwa for its rich agricultural heritage, stating that the region’s fertile black soil is as valuable as gold, enabling farmers to produce high-value crops.





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Farmers news (File/Representational)





Bhopal: Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav on Monday announced a major financial boost for farmers by transferring ₹3,308 crore to the bank accounts of more than 82 lakh 7o thousand farmers across the State under the Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana through a single-click transfer. The amount was credited during the Balram Krishi Mahotsav held at the Khandwa district headquarters, where the Chief Minister also visited an exhibition showcasing advanced agricultural technologies.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said, addressing the gathering, the Madhya Pradesh Government is continuously working to increase farmers’ income, make agriculture more profitable, and modernise the farming sector. He described the Balram Krishi Mahotsav as not merely an event but a comprehensive campaign to connect farmers with modern technology, scientific agriculture, and a prosperous future. He urged farmers to make the most of the initiative to adopt improved farming practices.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav praised Khandwa for its rich agricultural heritage, stating that the region’s fertile black soil is as valuable as gold, enabling farmers to produce high-value crops. He said that Khandwa has emerged as a model district in agriculture, water conservation, and environmental protection, with its hardworking farmers setting new benchmarks through innovation and entrepreneurship.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav urged farmers to actively participate in the Balram Krishi Mahotsav and embrace modern agricultural practices. He advised farmers to test their soil before cultivation, reduce excessive use of chemical fertilisers, and shift towards natural and organic farming at the earliest. He also encouraged crop diversification, recommending the cultivation of multiple crops instead of relying on a single crop to enhance productivity and income.

Government Deeply Respects Farmers

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the State Government has been taking significant decisions for farmers’ welfare. He described farmers as the nation’s food providers and said the government holds them in the highest regard. The Chief Minister noted that each beneficiary farmer has received ₹4,000 as Samman Nidhi directly into their bank account.

‘Krishak Kalyan Varsh’ being Celebrated with Pledge to Double their Income

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said India is recognised globally for its capabilities and its philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Referring to Lord Balaram as the first deity associated with agriculture, he said the State Government is observing 2026 as Krishak Kalyan Varsh (Farmer Welfare Year) with the resolve to double farmers’ income. Balram Krishi Mahotsavs are being organised across different regions of the state as part of this initiative.

Target to Increase Milk Production to 20 Per cent

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said, highlighting achievements in the agriculture sector, the state’s irrigated area has increased to 6.5 million hectares from 4.4 million hectares before 2002-03, with more than one million hectares added in the past two-and-a-half years alone. He said the government has strengthened agriculture by ensuring electricity, irrigation, better roads, natural farming, and modern technologies, including the use of drones for fertiliser and seed application. The Chief Minister announced that after the current monsoon season, farmers would receive electricity for irrigation during the daytime in addition to the existing night-time power supply. He also said the government aims to increase the state’s contribution to national milk production from the present 9 per cent to 20 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh to Be Governed Under a Uniform Civil Code

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is moving towards the vision of ‘One Nation, One Flag, One Constitution, One Leadership’, with the principle of ‘Equal Laws, Equal Respect for All’. He said the State Assembly has passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, enabling the state to be governed under a common legal framework. The Chief Minister informed that over 35 million SMS messages were sent during the public consultation process, generating more than one million suggestions. According to the survey, over 76 per cent of Muslim women supported the UCC. He also noted that the abolition of triple talaq under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strengthened women’s rights.

State Road Transport Buses to Begin Operations Next Month

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana continue to receive ₹1,500 every month. He announced that government-operated road transport buses would begin services across the state from next month. The Chief Minister added that air ambulance services are being provided for needy patients and that the government is developing all major religious sites associated with Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. He also highlighted ongoing preparations for Simhastha 2028, and development works worth ₹3,000 crore at Omkareshwar Dham.

Serving the Poor Is the Essence of Public Life

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said development works are progressing rapidly at the sacred site of Dadaji Dhuniwale in Khandwa. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive development and noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, more than 80 crore people are receiving free food grains while free housing is being provided to eligible families in both rural and urban areas. The Chief Minister said that alleviating the hardships of the poor is the true essence of both life and politics.

275 Sandipani Schools Approved in the First Phase

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said Madhya Pradesh, blessed by the Narmada River, continues to strengthen irrigation facilities for farmers in the Nimar region. He announced that on the occasion of Guru Purnima, the state would dedicate new Sandipani Schools to the public. A total of 275 schools have been approved in the first phase, of which 136 have been completed and 105 have already been inaugurated. The government will establish another 200 Sandipani Schools in the second phase.

The Chief Minister added that these institutions are providing quality education rooted in Indian values. The state is also establishing new medical colleges and universities, while Indian youth continue to excel in sports. He congratulated Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medallist Mirabai Chanu, silver medallist Raja Muthupandi, and young cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi for their achievements.

Call to Participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav urged citizens to actively participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign ahead of Independence Day on 15 August and pay tribute to freedom fighters such as Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Madan Lal Dhingra.

Major Announcements

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav announced the establishment of a Police Battalion in Khandwa. He also announced the construction of a new Mundi–Khandwa Road, with tenders to be issued before 15 September. To commemorate the Balram Krishi Mahotsav, farmers presented a traditional plough to the Chief Minister. Dr. Yadav. The Chief Minister honoured farmers for outstanding work in organic farming, hi-tech agriculture, and food processing by presenting certificates of appreciation. He also felicitated meritorious students and social media influencers.