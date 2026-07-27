Good news for star player from Kavya Maran’s SRH, becomes just third Indian after Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma to…

World No 1 T20I batter Ishan Kishan was the second-highest run-scorer for India in the three-match series vs Zimbabwe with 145 runs.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/sports/good-news-for-star-player-from-kavya-maran-srh-ishan-kishan-becomes-just-third-indian-after-suryakumar-yadav-and-abhishek-sharma-to-score-over-800-runs-in-t20i-cricket-in-one-year-8485288/ Copy









Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran. (Photo: IANS)





IND vs ZIM 2026 3rd T20: T20 World Cup champions Team India bounced back from a disappointing 7-game win-less streak to complete a 3-0 whitewash against hosts Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series on Sunday. World No. 1 T20I batter Ishan Kishan strengthened his position at the top of the ICC rankings by ending the series as second-highest run-scorer only behind Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Kishan, who was retained for Rs 11.25 crore by Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad, ended up with 145 runs in 3 matches with a best of 81 in the second T20 match on Saturday. In the process, Kishan became only the third Indian batter ever to complete 800 runs in a calendar year in T20I cricket.

The Jharkhand and SRH wicketkeeper currently has 812 runs in T20I cricket in 2026 and still has plenty of games remaining in the format. The only two other Indian cricketers to achieve this feat are former India captain Suryakumar Yadav and opener Abhishek Sharma.

Suryakumar Yadav holds the Indian record of scoring the most runs in a calendar year in T20I cricket, when he has scored 1164 runs in the format in 2022. Former world No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma had scored 859 runs in the format in 2025.

Kishan can easily surpass Abhishek Sharma’s mark as he has plenty of T20I matches to come in 2026 with a three-match series schedule against Afghansitan in September followed by the Asian Games 2026 in Japan later that month, which will also be T20 format.

Team India are set to round off their T20I calendar with a series against New Zealand later in the year as well. If Kishan can keep up his blazing form, then Suryakumar Yadav’s record of 1164 runs in T20I cricket can also be in danger.

The 28-year-old had scored 602 runs in 15 matches at an average of 40.13 with six fifties and a strike-rate of 182.42 for Kavya Maran’s SRH in the IPL 2026 season.

Meanwhile, stand-in Indian head coach VVS Laxman was full of praise for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was named the ‘Player of the Series’ after the Zimbabwe series. “What is really impressive is the way he’s evolved as a person. The maturity level, the understanding, and the awareness over the last six months has actually skyrocketed. And that’s why he’s been able to handle tough situations,” said Laxman, during the post-match press conference on Sunday.