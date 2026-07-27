WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi falls short of achieving huge WORLD RECORD, becomes 2nd highest…

Indian opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was named the ‘Player of the Series’ after 3-0 win over Zimbabwe as he scored 151 runs in 3 matches with a top-score of 81.
Published: July 27, 2026, 11:19 AM IST
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IND vs ZIM 2026 3rd T20: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi capped off a brilliant tour of Zimbabwe in the three-match T20I series with a career-best score of 81 in the third and final game at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. Sooryavanshi’s 81 off 49 balls was studded with 4 sixes and 8 fours as Indians defeated the home side by 35 runs to complete a 3-0 whitewash in the T20I series.
The 15-year-old Indian opener’s knock of 81 just fell short of breaking another world record in T20I cricket. Sooryavanshi achieved the second-best knock in T20I cricket by any teenage batter in the history of the game.
Read more:
Shreyas Iyer wins his first series as India captain as Men in Blue complete 3-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe
The world record is currently held by Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who had hit 87 off 45 balls against Zimbabwe as a 19-year-old back in 2021 in a T20I match. Although, Sooryavanshi is 4 years younger than Gurbaz, he fell short of the World Record by 6 six runs.
WATCH Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during his career-best knock of 81 vs Zimbabwe in 3rd T20 HERE…
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Gurbaz had also scored 79 against West Indies as a 17-year-old for Afghanistan back in 2019 and a 61 against Zimbabwe in the same year.
Here are the highest T20I score by Teenagers (Full-Member Country)…
|Score
|Name
|Country
|Against
|Year
|87
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Afghanistan
|Zimbabwe
|2021
|81
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|India
|Zimbabwe
|2026
|79
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Afghanistan
|West Indies
|2019
|71
|Junaid Siddiqui
|Bangladesh
|Pakistan
|2007
|61
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Afghanistan
|Zimbabwe
|2019
|60
|Harry Tector
|Ireland
|Netherlands
|2019
Sooryavanshi, who became the youngest-ever cricketer to score a fifty in international cricket last week, was named the ‘Player of the Series’ after scoring 151 runs in 3 matches vs Zimbabwe.
“It felt really good. Our preparation was very good during the two or three days after we arrived in Harare. I also played the Under-19 World Cup here, so I really enjoy playing at this venue. Everyone backed me – the captain, the coaches, everyone – so I’m very happy,” Sooryavanshi said after the third T20 match on Sunday.
“My game is the same as what I play in T20 cricket. I was just trying to do that for the team. In all three matches, I tried to give the team a good start. If I got a good start, then I wanted to make the innings bigger. That was my only approach,” the Rajasthan Royals opener added.
It was a great comeback from the Bihar opener, who had only scored 42 runs in 3 matches after making his debut against England earlier this month.