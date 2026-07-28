The Times of Bengal

Char Dham Yatra big update: Yatra suspended for two days amid heavy rainfall, landslides

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The Char Dham Yatra was suspended for two days on Tuesday due to landslides blocking pilgrimage routes and a heavy rain alert.






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Char Dham Yatra big update: Yatra suspended for two days amid heavy rainfall, landslides


Char Dham Yatra big update: In a major development related to the Holy Char Dham Yatra, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday suspended the holy pilgrimage for July 28 and July 29 in view of the safety of the devotees, as the routes have been blocked at several locations due to continuous landslides and heavy rainfall.  According to Garhwal Divisional Commissioner the Garhwal Divisional Commissioner will resume once weather conditions improve and the routes are deemed safe.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.


Read more:
Char Dham Yatra: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directs officials to ensure pilgrim comfort, warns against rumors



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