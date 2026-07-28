The Char Dham Yatra was suspended for two days on Tuesday due to landslides blocking pilgrimage routes and a heavy rain alert.





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Char Dham Yatra big update: Yatra suspended for two days amid heavy rainfall, landslides





Char Dham Yatra big update: In a major development related to the Holy Char Dham Yatra, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday suspended the holy pilgrimage for July 28 and July 29 in view of the safety of the devotees, as the routes have been blocked at several locations due to continuous landslides and heavy rainfall. According to Garhwal Divisional Commissioner the Garhwal Divisional Commissioner will resume once weather conditions improve and the routes are deemed safe.

Uttarakhand | Garhwal Divisional Commissioner said that the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for today and tomorrow in view of passenger safety, as the pilgrimage routes have been blocked at several locations due to landslides and a heavy rainfall alert. The Yatra will resume… — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 28, 2026

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.