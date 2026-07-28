Spider-Man: Brand New Day advance booking: Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer sells over 8 lakh tickets, surpasses Deadpool with strong pre-sales in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already creating history even before its theatrical release. With over 8 lakh tickets sold and pre-sales crossing an unexpected number, the Tom Holland starrer is eyeing one of the biggest Hollywood openings of 2026.





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Spider-Man Brand New Day advance booking (PC: IMDb)





The excitement surrounding Spider-Man: Brand New Day starring Tom Holland and Zendaya is showing no signs of slowing down. Days before hitting the big screen, the latest Marvel outing has already achieved an impressive feat at the Indian box office, because of the overwhelming response in advance bookings. Fans have rushed to secure their seats, turning the film into one of the most awaited Hollywood releases of the year. Destin Daniel Cretton directed Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release globally on July 31, 2026, and hits theaters in India on July 30, 2026. The advance sales suggest that audiences are eager to see Tom Holland return as the friendly neighbourhood superhero. While the real box office test begins once the film releases, the early numbers paint a promising picture and hint that Spider-Man: Brand New Day could be on course for a record-breaking opening.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day advance booking

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already sold over 8 lakh tickets on BookMyShow, making it the best-performing Hollywood pre-sale title since 2023, according to Sacnilk. The film has also crossed Rs 25 crore in advance bookings across India, reflecting exceptional demand ahead of its release.

The film has also crossed the one lakh ticket mark in national cinema chains, putting it among the strongest Hollywood advance bookings in recent years.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day pre-sales: Tom Holland’s film surpasses Deadpool & Wolverine pre-sales

One of the biggest highlights of Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s advance booking run is that it has overtaken the pre-sales of Deadpool & Wolverine, making it the strongest Hollywood pre-sale performer since 2023. The remarkable response underlines the enduring popularity of the Spider-Man franchise in India, where Marvel films continue to enjoy a massive following.

Trade reports suggest the film is now eyeing one of the biggest Hollywood openings ever in India, with expectations of Rs 50-80 crore opening weekend if the momentum continues.

Can Spider-Man: Brand New Day create box office history?

With advance bookings already breaking several milestones, all eyes are now on the film’s opening day. If the current pace continues, Spider-Man: Brand New Day could challenge some of the biggest Hollywood opening records in India. The strong pre-release buzz, coupled with positive audience anticipation, has positioned the film as one of the year’s biggest theatrical events.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film sees Tom Holland reprise his role as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo. The story follows Peter as he embraces a new beginning after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, while facing powerful new threats.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release in India on July 30, 2026.