An official order issued by the Assam Home and Political Department confirmed that 13 people had been arrested in connection with the protests.





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क्या CJP भविष्य में पार्टी बनाएगी?





New Delhi: In a major development, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government has decided to withdraw all cases registered against those who participated in the protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and release those who were arrested. Notably, the announcement comes a day after the Samrat Choudhary-led Bihar government also withdrew all cases against the protestors. The Bihar government said that all FIRs, complaints, and show-cause notices registered up to 6:00 PM on July 26 will be withdrawn. It also said that no direct or indirect action will be taken in the future against anyone named in connection with the protests.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), earlier in the day, held a press conference in Delhi, expressing displeasure over the failure to withdraw the criminal cases filed against the protesters and organizers. The party warned that if its demand was not met by Tuesday, it would launch another round of protests by returning to the streets.

Here are some of the key details:

During the student-led protests, the law and order situation deteriorated in several districts of Bihar.

According to the State Police Headquarters, a total of 694 people were taken into custody across the state.

Of them, 339 were juveniles, who were later released.

The remaining 355 individuals, who were found to be involved in violent incidents, were produced before the court.

The police headquarters stated that 91 police officers and personnel were injured in the violence that erupted during the protests.

In Saran district, two Block Development Officers (BDOs) sustained serious injuries.

Several other police officials, including the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Siwan and Sitamarhi, were also injured.

Against this backdrop, the government’s decision is being seen as a major relief for the protesters.

An official order issued by the Assam Home and Political Department confirmed that 13 people had been arrested in connection with the protests.

Will the Bengal government release the protesters?

According to the reports, the Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal is also likely to release the protesters soon. However, it is important to note that the authorities have not released any official notification regarding the same.

CJP Says the Issue Was Discussed With the Centre

On Monday, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) stated that the issue was discussed in detail during the third round of talks with the central government before the conclusion of its 36-day sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar.

According to the party, both sides agreed that all FIRs registered against protesters and organizers across the country would be withdrawn, and that no fresh cases would be filed against any organizer or protester in the future.

CJP Had Warned of Renewed Agitation

While addressing a press conference alongside senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said that the party had submitted a draft agreement to Union Ministers Jagat Prakash Nadda and Jitendra Singh. He said it was agreed that, after legal consultations, the government would share a written agreement by Tuesday.

Ranka expressed hope that the Union ministers would honor their commitment and ensure that no protester is harassed.

He further warned that if the written agreement is not delivered by Tuesday and those arrested are not released, the party will launch another round of protests. Ranka added that the organization has been continuously consulting Kapil Sibal to protect the youth movement from legal complications.

Another CJP spokesperson, Saurav Das, said the organization had anticipated that once the protest ended, participants would be selectively targeted.