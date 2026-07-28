Suneil Anand, son of iconic actor Dev Anand, has passed away at the age of 70. The news has left fans remembering the Anand family’s contribution to Indian cinema.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/suneil-anand-son-of-legendary-superstar-dev-anand-dies-at-70-8486793/ Copy









Dev Anand’s son Suneil Anand passes away at 70 (PC: Twitter)





The Indian film industry is mourning the loss of Suneil Anand, son of legendary actor Dev Anand, who passed away at the age of 70. Known for carrying forward his father’s cinematic legacy, Suneil had worked as an actor and filmmaker during his career. The news of his demise was confirmed by his family, who requested privacy as they cope with the loss. While Suneil stayed away from the spotlight in his later years, his association with the Anand family and his contribution to films continue to be remembered by cinema lovers.

Family confirms Suneil Anand’s death

Suneil Anand’s death was confirmed by his family through a statement shared by his niece Gina Narang on Tuesday, July 28. The family did not reveal the cause of his death. The statement read, “With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are comforted by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support, for which we are truly grateful. We kindly request privacy as we navigate this difficult time together.” The family has asked fans and well-wishers to respect their privacy while they grieve the loss.

Suneil Anand’s journey in films

Following the footsteps of his father Dev Anand, Suneil entered the entertainment industry after completing his degree in business administration from American University in Washington DC. Before becoming an actor, he assisted Dev Anand in several of his directorial projects during the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Dev Anand launched Suneil as an actor with the 1984 film Anand Aur Anand, where the father-son duo worked together. Dev Anand played the lead role alongside Raakhee and late Smita Patil, while Suneil appeared in a supporting role. However, the film failed to perform well at the box office.

*This copy is getting updated.*