‘Will respond with a massive peaceful protest soon’: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke issues warning to govt over cases on students

New Delhi: Tensions between youth activists and the Centre escalated sharply on Tuesday after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) threatened to relaunch its nationwide protests. The warning follows seriou





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CJP legal team- File image





New Delhi: Tensions between youth activists and the Centre escalated sharply on Tuesday after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) threatened to relaunch its nationwide protests. The warning follows serious concerns raised by the student movement over the legal fallout from their recent 36-day agitation. Expressing fear that recent judicial observations could give authorities leeway to target young demonstrators, party leaders insisted that the administration must strictly adhere to the commitments made during settlement negotiations.

In a formal statement, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das voiced strong objections to Direction No 4 in the Supreme Court’s interim order regarding the batch of PILs connected to the agitation. Das argued that allowing governments and law enforcement agencies to continue investigations under existing FIRs directly contradicts the Centre’s explicit assurances.

“This direction stands in direct contradiction to the solemn assurance and guarantee extended by the Government of India to the youth of this nation on July 25, namely, that the FIRs would be withdrawn and that no protester would be directly or indirectly targeted for participating in the peaceful movement,” Das said.

He said the CJP had withdrawn its nationwide protest “in complete good faith” based on the government’s assurances and alleged there was now a “credible apprehension” that the Centre and BJP-ruled states could use the court’s order to continue cases against individual protesters.

Das also questioned why the government’s lawyers had not opposed the interim order despite being aware that discussions with the CJP had continued until late on Monday and that an agreement had already been reached on July 25.

“The court’s uninformed order is therefore wholly unacceptable,” he said.

He demanded that the Centre and the concerned BJP/NDA-ruled state governments place the terms of the July 25 assurance before the Supreme Court in the pending proceedings “so that there is complete transparency regarding the commitments already made to the youth of this country”.

Das said the deadline for the government to fulfil its assurances expired on Tuesday and reiterated the CJP’s demands for withdrawing FIRs, protection against future punitive action and implementation of the assurances “in both letter and spirit”.

“Failing this… the Cockroach Janta Party will have no option but to resume its nationwide protest to protect the students and young protesters,” he said.