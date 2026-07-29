Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra reveals painful childhood trauma, ‘Sexually molested by my cousin’

Shreya Kalra revealed that despite everything, she attended her cousin’s wedding with her family. She said she worries that her mother would be devastated if she ever learned the truth.





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Shreya Kalra (PC-YouTube)





Content creator and actor Shreya Kalra made an emotional revelation in the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. During a task, one of her hidden secrets was exposed after fellow contestant Akanksha Choudhary picked the keyword “cousin,” prompting Shreya to open up about a traumatic incident from her childhood. Before revealing her secret, Shreya explained why she had been trying to protect it throughout the show. She said it was not because she was worried about reaching the finale, but because she feared the truth could affect her family.

She said, “I wanted to protect my secrets, not because I want to go in the finale, because I am sure I can go to the finale. I have given that much to the show. But I requested Akanksha not to reveal my secrets because I know this can ruin a lot of things in my family as well.”

Shreya then revealed that she was sexually molested by one of her cousins when she was 13 years old. She shared that no one in her family knows about the incident and that only fellow contestant Rishabh Jaiswal was aware of it.

Recalling the incident, she said she would often visit her grandmother’s house, where the entire family slept together in one hall. At that age, she did not understand what was happening.

She said, “He used to grab me. I don’t want any sympathy. I am the last person to victimise myself. I don’t want people to sympathise with me when I go out.”

Shreya revealed that she was harassed by her cousin when she was just 13 years old. She carried this painful truth in silence for so many years. Your strength and courage are truly inspiring, Shreya. Stay strong. ❤️#ShreyaKalra #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/uefPEzxHrd — AYAAN (@Im_AYAANBB13_) July 28, 2026

Shreya also explained why she never told her mother about it. She said her cousin had lost his mother at a young age, and her own mother had looked after him for nearly three years. She did not want to put her mother through that pain.

The actor also spoke about her brother’s upcoming wedding and why she feared this revelation becoming public. She shared that her brother is getting married in November and that his previous engagement had broken off because of controversies linked to her public life. She said she did not want history to repeat itself or affect his happiness. She added, “Mujhe bas iska bura lagta hai ki main hamesha bolti hoon ki apne haq ke liye lado, aur main khud ye baat kisi ko bata nahi payi.”

Shreya further revealed that despite everything, she attended her cousin’s wedding with her family. She said she worries that her mother would be devastated if she ever learned the truth.

After her emotional confession, several contestants, including Pamala Serena, Shivangi Joshi and Akanksha Chamola, comforted her and encouraged her to stay strong.

Shreya is the fourth contestant on Lock Upp to speak about childhood sexual abuse. Earlier, Ram Kapoor, Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi had also shared their experiences on the show.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix with new episodes releasing every evening.