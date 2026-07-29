Meet Gulveer Singh who created HISTORY for India in Commonwealth Games 2026, he has…

Gulveer Singh clocked 27:49.78 seconds to claim silver, finishing second best to Australia’s Ky Robinson, who won gold with a timing of 27:48.93





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Gulveer Singh celebrates after winning the silver medal in men’s 10,000m event at Commonwealth Games 2026. (Credits: X)





India’s medal run at the 2026 Commonwealth Games continues as long distance runner Gulveer Singh entered history books in Glasgow. The 28-year-old became the first Indian to win a medal in the men’s 10,000 meter event at the quadrennial event in Glasgow on a rain-soaked track.

Gulveer Singh clinched the second spot after a sensational performance, confirming India’s second silver medal in Athletics. Yesterday, high jumper Sarvesh Kusare landed India’s first medal in track and field with a jump of 2.25m, narrowly missing out on gold against Jamaica’s Romaine Beckford on countback.

India could have had another medal in the discipline if Tejaswin Shankar didn’t pull out of the competition due to an aggravated knee injury. Despite sitting out, the decathlete stayed on the track to help his teammate Kusare land the silver medal.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: India remain in 9th place after Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh add to silver count

Gulveer adds CWG medal on his catalogue

Wanting to continue India’s sensational run in Athletics, Gulveer Singh produced a determined performances. The Indian clocked 27:49.78 seconds to claim silver, finishing second best to Australia’s Ky Robinson, who won gold with a timing of 27:48.93.

The conditions were extremely difficult for each and every runner due to the heavy downpour at the Scotstoun Stadium. Gulveer started the race positively, staying close to the leading pack and retaining the second spot for the first few laps.

Towards the end of the the final few laps, the 28-year-old unleashed a brilliant finish, taking over Isle of Man’s David Mullarkey for the silver medal.

Gulveer Singh creates history, becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the Men’s 10,000m with a brilliant silver medal finish. 👏 Watch the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026 LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork… pic.twitter.com/6VIXZysfBJ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 28, 2026

“It always feels good to win a medal. The race was good, there was rain but when you win a medal it hardly matters if there is rain, sunshine, heat or anything else,” the reigning Asian champion told PTI.

“I had left everything on God. Before the race I told almighty, dekh lena (please watch over me),” he added.

Gulveer, who trains under Scott Simmons in the United States, executed a near-perfect tactical race in a strong field featuring multiple African runners, including 2023 World Championships medallist from Kenya Daniel Ebenyo, who boasted a personal best of 26:57.80.

The Indian long runner’s second place finish ensured that no African athlete clinched a podium finish for the first time since the 1986 Commonwealth Games in the 10,000m event. The feat was reminiscent of Avinash Sable’s historic silver medal in the 3000m steeplechase at the 2022 Birmingham Games where he had ended Kenya’s dominance.

Gulveer’s first major breakthrough arrived in the form of a bronze medal in the 5000m event at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships before clinching another third place finish in 10,000m on his debut Asian Games in 2022.

The National record holder in the 5000m, 10,000m, one mile and half marathon, won two gold medals last year in the 5000 and 10,000m events at the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea. He also holds the record of being the first Indian to run a sub-4-minute mile with a timing of 3:55.63.

CWG 2026 updated medal tally